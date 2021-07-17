‘Created and Stolen’ Donald J. Trump issues statement on fake news





BY: Donald J. Trump

Despite the fact that the 2020 presidential election was rigged and stolen, and while many people, including the outside public, said we should call in the military, I never even thought about it.

The writings in these third-rate books are fake news and “General” Milley (whom Mattis wanted to send to Europe in order to get rid of him), if he said what was reported, maybe he should be. dismissed or brought to court martial. and tried.

Never once have I had a discussion with him about the arrival of the army, or of a “coup”, which makes sense, because I lost all confidence in him and in him. the way he behaved on our little walk to the church. He tries to be a badass, which he isn’t, but he choked beyond belief as soon as a microphone was thrown in his face or, at the sight of the Fakes News Media.

So there was no coup, there was no coup, everything never happened, and it’s just a waste of words by bogus writers and a general who had no idea. What there was was a rigged and stolen election, and these facts came out and came out loud and clear.

Because of the rigged elections our country may suffer like never before with open borders, crime and inflation devouring everyone!

