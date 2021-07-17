Unholy bond between China, Pakistan and Turkey must be viewed with utmost caution, think tank says

Beijing [China], July 17 (ANI): The unholy bond between China, Pakistan and Turkey must be viewed with the utmost caution as they use global platforms to support and propagate their interests, according to a think tank.

According to the International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS), the China-Pakistan-Turkey link has put forward a very dangerous narrative, devoid of freedom for the liberal world which also insists on democracy and a people-centered approach. rights to establish a global rules-based system. order.

An interesting discernible pattern is that when China is at the helm of affairs in an international organization, it immediately facilitates the entry of similar authoritarian regimes such as Turkey and Pakistan.

As can be seen, Turkey has aligned itself with Pakistan and China in its own interests in order to gain a prominent position, says IFFRAS.

Over the years, China and Turkey have also strengthened their economic and strategic ties with Pakistan. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has the ambition to reclaim the glory of Turkey’s former Ottoman Empire as the leader of the Muslim world.

Turkey, which has been involved in various wars with many foreign states in the past, has faced serious financial difficulties. China’s BRI has given the country strategic depth as a trade and transportation hub by connecting the continents of Asia, Africa and Europe.

In fact, the Turkish Intermediate Corridor Connectivity Project to access the Caucasus and Central Asia via the Kars-Tbilisi-Baku railway line has been harmonized with the goal of the BRI and its investments.

Building on China, Turkey has benefited from the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and also as an observer to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), according to the thinking group.

Turkey is also increasingly referred to as a Chinese client state. Chinese influence has become so pervasive that Turkey, despite speaking very clearly about the plight of the Rohingyas, has kept a measured silence on the Uyghurs.

President Erdogan, who is also proud to position himself as the Caliph of Muslims, has deliberately ignored claims of Chinese racial genocide by the Uyghur Muslim community in China’s Xinjiang province.

Moreover, fueled by a radical Islamic thought process geared towards expanding religious-based ties, Turkey has undoubtedly moved closer to Pakistan over the years.

The two countries have also been working on a high-level military deal possibly involving the sharing of technology related to the development of nuclear weapons, IFFRAS said.

Turkey even appeased Pakistan by supporting Pakistani establishments, sometimes even radical separatist / terrorist groups with financial and political backing.

Additionally, Turkish media agencies have been actively involved in promoting the Pakistani narrative around the world on contested issues in the subcontinent.

China and Turkey have in fact made several attempts to bail Pakistan out of the radar of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog, where it has been placed. on the gray list because of its links to terrorism. groups.

The so-called Iron Brothers China and Pakistan have also reached an agreement to strengthen their collaboration with the United Nations and other multilateral world organizations to support their main concerns.

Turkey and China have repeatedly spoken out on pro-Pakistan issues at the United Nations. While China has secured Pakistan observer status with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Pakistan is trying to include China in SAARC.

The three countries: China, Turkey and Pakistan are also trying to maintain the rotating presidency among themselves in different international bodies to influence their functioning as well as to place their own representatives in decision-making positions in these forums.

A recent study found that China holds a prominent position in many vital multilateral forums, with both privileged staff and priority funding, reported IFFRAS.

Within the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), China is influencing the rules that suit the infamous Huawei to become a key player and help its expansion. While part of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), China uses the platform to endorse its geo-economic ambitions in the form of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

In the aviation sector which has both civil and military implications, China’s placement in the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has ensured Taiwan’s exclusion from air navigation discussions and safety standards.

Likewise, China has pressured the World Health Organization to take a sympathetic stance towards it despite widespread criticism of its handling of the pandemic, attempts to keep its origin under wraps and to prevent the outbreak from occurring. ‘investigation team to conduct a comprehensive study.

China has also promoted some privileged institutions over the past decade, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the BRICS, the New Development Bank, and the Shanghai Regional Trade Agreement. Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) while deliberately trying to sideline other forums such as SAARC, NATO, ASEAN which it said were detrimental to its rise and singular dominance in many ways.

This multilevel goal is to generate new global standards for the governance of critical new age technology, finance, infrastructure, human resources and to manipulate the entire process of globalization to establish state dominance. Chinese Communist.

Terms such as Wolf Warrior Ambassadors, Debt Trap, Silk Road of Health, Digital Silk Road, Space Silk Road, and Checkbook Negotiations all aim to describe the nature of China’s deliberations in international relations to achieve the country’s global ambitions, the think tank said.

This growing dominance on the international stage is driven by a host of economic factors ranging from China’s amplified monetary support to the United Nations, both mandatorily as a UN member, as well as increasingly in the form of donations. volunteers. China is the second largest donor with 12% assessed contributions and is the fifth voluntary donor to the UN.

China has devoted its energy, personnel and expertise very strategically to strengthening its credibility and defining its development goals through global institutions through the prism of its own interests, the think tank said. (ANI)