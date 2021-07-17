News from China: Xi issues blunt warning as Australia closely monitors Beijing spy ship | World | New





The Australian Army keeps watch over the PLA naval surveillance vessel Tianwangxing as it heads for Queensland waters off the country’s northeast coast. The ship is widely believed to be planning to observe military exercises involving Australian and US servicemen, which began this week.

Australian Senator Eric Abetz, chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs, Defense and Trade Committee, contrasted Beijing’s behavior with its attitude towards ships passing through waters off South Asia -Is. He said Express.co.uk: “Australia is closely monitoring the situation and when the intelligence vessel visits our waters. “One can very well suspect that this was a deliberate act prior to the Talisman Saber War Games.”

While the ship was in Australia’s exclusive economic zone, it was permitted to travel under international maritime law, Abetz admitted. However, he added, “It is hypocritical of China to practice freedom of navigation so close to our coasts while expressing strong protests against other nations who are conducting the same freedom of navigation exercises in the sea. from southern China. “If Australia or another country transited through China’s exclusive economic zone, there would be the predictable bellicose claims of the CCP dictatorship about ‘interference in China’s internal affairs.’ READ MORE: Major UK hospital cancels all elective surgeries as Covid rises

The Tianwangxing is equipped with advanced communication systems including several domes that conceal satellite dishes. Speaking yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said the ship was just one example of how China “listens” to exercises. He told Sydney-based 2GB radio station: “Frankly, there is nothing we can do about the ship in Queensland. They can sit in international waters and do their jobs.

“But it’s a listening section and there are other sections where they’re trying to hack.” He added, “They have computers that will basically try to break into our computers and into our secret areas and communications networks. “But you must be wondering what’s interesting about Australia? It’s your iron ore, your gas, your vital agricultural exports and alliances and how close your platform is to the United States.

“China wants to know how well your platforms work together compared to their platforms and their military exercises.” Talisman Saber (TS21), which takes place every two years, is a large-scale joint military exercise involving members of the Air Force, Army and Navy from both countries. A statement posted on the Australian Department of Defense website explains: “TS21 is the largest bilateral combined training activity between the Australian Defense Forces (ADF) and the United States Army (US). “It is designed to test our respective forces in the planning and conduct of combined and joint task force operations and to improve combat readiness and interoperability between Australian and US forces.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1463845/china-news-australia-spy-ship-talisman-sabre-eric-abetz-south-china-sea-military-drills The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos