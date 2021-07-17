Top news of the day: Pawar has a meeting with Modi which raises several questions; Taliban won battles, we will win the war, says Afghan President Ghani, and more





Today’s news headlines, and more.

The timing of the meeting raised many questions. The meeting takes place two days before the monsoon session. This comes at a time when there are reports of tension in the Shiv Sena-led government of Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra of which the NCP is a key component. Earlier this week, a meeting between Mr Pawars and political strategist Prashant Kishor sparked rumors that he could be a candidate in the presidential election slated for next year. Mr. Pawar had denied the speculation. In an interview with The Hindu, shortly after a heated speech accusing Pakistan of failing to prevent jihadist fighters from crossing the border and of not pushing the Taliban sufficiently into the talks, Ghani said he would keep the dialogue open to the both with Islamabad and intra-Afghan negotiations with the Doha-based Taliban. The price of vaccine doses for private hospitals would be declared by each vaccine manufacturer. The factory would carry stickers declaring it to be a PSA factory under PM CARES, according to the model shared with the project team. Health spending increased the most in Telangana and the least in Kerala. Top judge hails country’s legal aid program Speaking at the Rustamji Memorial Lecture at the 18th Border Security Force (BSF) Inauguration Ceremony, he said that before Mr. Modi became Prime Minister, India did not have a policy of independent defense. He was influenced by, or straddled, foreign policy. The UP elections are the trigger for this ill-informed debate launched by the BJP, the congressman said. Asked about information in a section of the media that he had offered his resignation when he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 16, he replied: No, not at all … There is no truth in rumors. He went on to say that he had no reason to go into hiding if he had resigned and not a single word was discussed on the matter by him or the party leaders. Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) was created under the Obama administration in 2012 and has granted deportation protection and work permits to illegal immigrants who came to the country as minors. . The decision to accept visitors vaccinated with the AstraZenecas vaccine made by the Indias Serum Institute came after a global outcry that the European Union’s COVID-19 certificate only recognizes AstraZeneca vaccines made in Europe. Compared to 8,434 crore in the previous March quarters, there was a decrease in consolidated profit. On a stand-alone basis, the bank reported an after-tax profit of 7,730 crore compared to 6,659 crore in the period last year and 8,187 crore in the January-March period. The person, whom the organizers refused to identify, was evicted from the village where thousands of athletes and officials will reside during the Games. India arrived in Sri Lanka with a squad made up of six unselected players.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/top-news-of-the-day-july-17-2021-pawar-has-a-meeting-with-modi-that-raises-several-questions-taliban-has-won-battles-we-will-win-war-says-afghan-president-ghani-and-more/article35382718.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos