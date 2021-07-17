Matthew Calamari: New York prosecutors seek cooperation from Trump Organization executive





Calamari, the chief operating officer of the Trump Organization, is one of a small group of senior business executives with close ties to Trump who could potentially assist prosecutors with their ongoing investigation.

Two years after the criminal investigation began, prosecutors do not appear to have convinced anyone working at the Trump Organization to cooperate against former President Donald Trump, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Under New York State law, McConney has been granted immunity and is required to answer questions from prosecutors.

Because Trump does not use email, prosecutors would likely need a witness to testify about his intent and understanding of the law to have grounds to charge him with a crime. Prosecutors have not charged Trump with any crimes.

Calamari and his son Matthew Calamari Jr., who also works at the company, were examined by prosecutors to find out whether they had properly paid the taxes on the subsidized rents and the cars they were receiving under the benefits of l company, CNN previously reported.

The Calamaris were not charged earlier this month when the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office charged the company and Weisselberg with an alleged 15-year tax regime, saying they consistently avoided paying charges social and income taxes on social benefits, including rent-free apartments, cars, and private school yards.

The company and Weisselberg have pleaded not guilty.

Attorney representing the Calamari, Nicholas Gravante, dismissed the idea that the elder Calamari had anything to offer prosecutors in their ongoing investigation.

“This is a financial investigation. My client has nothing to do with the financial management of the business,” Gravante said. “He’s the COO. He’s involved in security, doormen, building managers, construction, superintendents. He manages security and operations; he’s not a financial person. notion that he might cooperate is entirely speculative – cooperate as to which? ”

A spokesperson for the New York District Attorney’s Office declined to comment for this story.

Loyalist who may have little incentive to cooperate

Trump discovered Calamari at the 1981 US Open tennis tournament after liking the way security-working Calamari treated rowdies in a game.

Calamari got his start at the Trump Organization as a security guard and rose through the ranks to become director of security. He bonded with Trump during a stint as a personal bodyguard and was eventually promoted to chief operating officer.

“I like the guy,” Calamari told Bloomberg News of Trump. “My thing is, I always promised that I would touch wood, that I would never let anything happen to him.”

As a longtime loyalist, Calamari would likely have little incentive to cooperate unless he is charged. It is not clear whether the district attorney’s office is ready to press charges against either of the Calamari. The two were under investigation before indictments earlier this month, CNN reported.

Although the district attorney’s office has long sought Weisselberg’s help, he told prosecutors ahead of the indictment that he would not cooperate, and his position does not appear to have changed since his indictment.

In addition to the alleged tax scheme, prosecutors investigated whether the Trump Organization misled lenders, insurers and tax authorities about the value of certain properties, the treatment of tax deductions and accounting practices related to tax payments. stash money former Trump attorney Michael Cohen is making to silence allegations of an affair with Trump.

In his 2018 testimony to Congress, Cohen, who pleaded guilty to charges of tax and campaign finance crimes in connection with secret money payments, identified Calamari as one of three people in the Trump Organization who knew that – according to Cohen – Trump provided inflated assets to an insurance company.

Cohen met with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office at least eight times during his investigation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/16/politics/matthew-calamari-trump-organization-investigation/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos