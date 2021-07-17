Aseefa Bhutto Zardari says PPP will ‘save’ Kashmiris from ‘oppressors’





Aseefa Bhutto Zardari addressing an AJK election rally in Muzaffarabad, July 17, 2021. Twitter / MediaCellPPPAseefa Bhutto Zardari denounces Prime Minister Imran Khan over Kashmir politics. “Bilawal will keep all of his promises,” she said. Aseefa urges people to vote for his party in the July 25 election.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday that the PPP would save residents of Azad Jammu and Kashmir from “oppressors” as she urged residents of the valley to vote for her party in the July 25 elections.

Addressing an AJK election rally in Muzaffarabad, Aseefa said his party this time issued a pro-people manifesto and pledged that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would live up to the people’s expectations. Kashmiri.

“Bilawal will work for the prosperity of Kashmir,” she said.

She then criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan for “authorizing” India to revoke the special status of occupied Kashmir.

The PPP leader said: “Some people have come here today and made big statements, but where were they when Narendra Modi attacked Kashmir?

Aseefa said Bilawal “will keep the promises he made”.

“If you want peace, he will work for peace, if you want war, he will follow your instructions.”

The PPP leader urged the people of Kashmir to support Bilawal just as they supported his mother, former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, and his grandfather, former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

“Kashmir is close to my heart and I will never forget the love and respect that people have given me here today,” she added.

Aseefa said the PPP established the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation in Sindh.

In addition, AJK’s roads were mapped out during PPP’s tenure, she said, adding: “Benazir Bhutto said our blood would fall where the sweat of the Kashmiris falls.

The head of the PPP said that the PPP had established six universities in the region, including medical schools in Muzaffarabad, Mirpur and Poonch and that if the people of Kashmir gave them another chance, they would “serve them again”.

