Jokowi calls on Minister of Social Affairs to speed up distribution of social assistance to the community





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called on its staff to speed up the delivery of social assistance and free medicine to the public this week. Aid is expected to ease the burden on the community amidst the Emergency Community Activity Restriction (PPKM) policy. “I ask not to be late, whether it’s PKH (Family Hope Program), whether it’s Village Cash Direct Assistance (BLT), whether it’s Cash Social Assistance (BST), don’t be late. the most important is the rice aid, help the grocery store. This week has to come out, hurry up, it’s really accelerated, “he said when opening a limited meeting related to the management of Covid-19 which was uploaded to the Youtube account of the presidential secretariat on Saturday (7/17). Jokowi He also called on the Ministry of Social Affairs and the Logistics Affairs Agency (Bulog) not to hesitate to distribute social assistance as soon as possible to the community. Therefore, Jokowi hopes that the two will immediately coordinate with the Financial and Development Supervision Agency (BPKP) regarding the distribution procedure. “I ask the head of the Bulog and especially the Minister of Social Affairs not to hesitate. Because the principle is that the most important thing is that we do not steal, that we do not do the procedure, if you please be accompanied by BPKP, “he said. Previously, it was known that the coordinating minister of human development and culture (Menko PMK) Muhadjir Effendy had ensured that social assistance (bansos) to communities affected by the imposition of emergency restrictions on community activities (PPKM ) was immediately paid. He didn’t say it for sure, but in the near future. Muhadjir asked the Ministry of Social Affairs to speed up the distribution of social assistance. This is important to anticipate the economic impact caused by the implementation of the emergency PPKM. According to him, there are a number of aids, ranging from Family Hope Recipients (PKH), to basic feeding programs, cash social assistance (BST) and others. “There are 10 million PKH targets. Beneficiary families (KPM), then the rice food program target is KPM 18.8 million, and the extension of BST in May-June with a target of KPM 10 million. We are speeding up the distribution and increasing the target. Soon rice aid will be available. share soon, TNI“The national police are responsible for distributing them,” he said. Muhadjir realized that the aid to be distributed by the government was not up to the expectations or needs of the community. However, he hopes, this can help meet the daily needs of the community, especially when implementing the emergency PPKM. “If you say it’s worth it, I don’t think so. The important thing is to cover the needs first,” Muhadjir concluded. [cob]

