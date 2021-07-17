Boris Johnson: PM showed “no confidence” in Freedom Day speech, expert says





Most coronavirus restrictions in England will be eased from Monday July 19, more than a year after they were first put in place. Boris Johnson announced this week that his cabinet’s so-called Freedom Day will go as planned, but did the Prime Minister’s body language reveal more than his words?

The body language expert said: “During Boris’ announcement on Monday, July 12, the signs of defiance in his own speech were shining. “As soon as Boris’ speech begins, he greets the camera with a fake smile and almost immediately begins to shake his head as he speaks. “If you look closely, you’ll notice Boris blinking quickly throughout his announcement. “He blinks so quickly it’s impossible to follow him.”

Adrianne said: “Throughout the speech and the many other speeches that have taken place during the pandemic, Boris is seen stammering and messing up his own words, making us wonder if what he is saying is the truth or not. “During the Prime Minister’s questions on July 14, Boris is seen, once again, stammering and spoiling his words while talking about vaccinations and going back to school. “ Adrianne then explained the main signs to look for in a liar. In addition to rapid blinking and darting eyes, these include touching your face, closing your eyes for more than a second, smirking, sweating, blushing, shaking your head while talking. , change your tone of voice and get agitated. On Monday July 12, Mr Johnson outlined the final steps to get England out of lockdown. He said: “We believe the time has come to proceed, as we will have the natural firebreak of the school holidays in the coming days. “But it is absolutely vital that we now proceed with caution. And I can’t say it with enough force or emphasis. This pandemic is not over. This coronavirus disease continues to pose risks to you and your family. “We cannot just instantly return from Monday July 19 to life as it was before Covid. “We will stick to our plan to lift legal restrictions and lift social distancing, but we do expect and recommend that people wear face coverings in crowded, enclosed spaces where you come into contact with those you don’t meet.” normally, as on public transport. “We are removing the government’s instruction to work from home where you can, but we don’t expect the whole country to return to its one office on Monday. And we are defining guidelines for companies to gradually return to work during the summer. “And for the sake of social responsibility, we urge nightclubs and other high-traffic places to use the NHS Covid Pass – which shows proof of vaccination, a recent negative test, or natural immunity – as a means of entry. “

