Pakistan to provide aid to poor countries: PM Imran – Pakistan

Prime Minister said we will provide health insurance to all Kashmiris by the end of the year

BAGH (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that the Pakistan we are making will provide aid to poor countries.

Addressing a rally in Bagh on Saturday, he said a poor family sells everything for treatment, but free treatment can be provided from any hospital with a health card issued by the PTI government. The Prime Minister said that we are also fighting for a welfare state.

“We have given health cards to all citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” the prime minister said and added that we will provide health insurance to all Kashmiris by the end of the year.

The Prime Minister said that we are trying to bring power under the rule of law and that we are fighting for the future of our country. Unfortunately, we never tried to stand on our own two feet, but we have lived with debt. “The Pakistan we are trying to do, we will help poor countries,” he said.

He said countries with a rule of law for all their citizens, rich and poor alike, have made progress and are prosperous while nations with two different sets of rules are doomed.

The prime minister said that no nation on earth could aspire to rise up without a uniform set of laws for all people.

“These nations were destroyed which did not respect the rule of law or which had different rules for the rich and the poor,” he said, regretting that in Pakistan the judicial system was unable catch the big fish.

Amid applause and slogans from the huge rally, the Prime Minister spoke of the establishment of the State of Medina by the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him), in which no one was considered above the law.

Apparently referring to Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari, the prime minister said those leaders could not argue the case for the country which had its properties, wealth and business abroad.

He said he would live and die for Pakistan because he had no stake outside the country, otherwise he would never have answered the United States “absolutely not”.

On the other hand, the other leaders would have authorized the attacks of drones inside the country, he added.

The prime minister, linking his party’s struggle for the future of the country, the younger generations and the rule of law, said the people of Kashmir “will never accept liars, cowardice and corruption as leaders.”

