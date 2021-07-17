Turkey, which may be considering tourism, sends diplomatic messages | greece, politics

ATHENS – As Greece and its allies question whether Turkey’s need to keep up the influx of tourists – its weakened currency is both a problem at home and an attraction for potential visitors from abroad – is enough To prevent him from repeating last year’s provocations that brought war-torn Aegean neighbors closer together, a positive message appeared to be sending this week from Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez.

On Tuesday, Donmez said that Turkey “ruled out the possibility of seismic surveys by Turkish ships in the area between the islands of Rhodes and Crete since last year’s exploration activities by the Turkish vessel Oruc Reis had given no results, ”Kathimerini reported.

Donmez told Turkish TV channel Haberturk that “if nothing is found in the seismic surveys done here, we will not be drilling because it costs millions of dollars. It is not a political decision but a technical one. We don’t drill where there is no possibility of finding anything, ”he said.

Analysts, according to Kathimerini, say her comments, “that nothing remarkable may have been found in the region last year, is a political message to Greece that Turkey will not send research vessels. or drilling ships in the near future, leaving time for diplomacy “.

Sources also told Kathimerini, “that disputes between the two countries over areas of maritime responsibility in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean could be referred to the International Court of Justice, as long, they noted, as Athens adheres to the same philosophy and the same principles. consultation as it did with the agreements on the same issue that it signed with Italy and Egypt.

It is interesting to note that Kathimerini reports that for, “some analysts in Turkey, the agreements signed by Greece with Italy and Egypt for the delimitation of areas of maritime responsibility, show that Athens has changed even a little its attitude towards the principles he adhered to these questions.

If so, they stressed, then Turkey could initiate consultations. “

TURKEY EXPECTS SUPPORT AND TOURISTS

In an important development in US-Turkish relations that could have an impact on Greece, “Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has proposed securing the vital Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan with the aim of improving US-Turkish relations. as US and NATO troops complete their withdrawal from the war. country beaten ”, reported France24.

The French media, however, noted that “a warning from the Taliban underlines the military and diplomatic challenges of the Turkish offer” as “the Taliban gain ground and foreign embassies issue evacuation advisories for their nationals in Afghanistan” .

This week, the Taliban warned Turkey against expanding its troop presence in Afghanistan in a statement posted on Twitter. France 24 reports that “the Taliban said Ankara’s plan to keep troops to guard the airport was” reprehensible “and warned of the” consequences “if the Turkish authorities” did not reconsider their decision and proceed with prosecution. the occupation of our country “.

The statement follows Erdogan’s assertion that the United States and Turkey have agreed on the “scope” of a mission to secure Kabul airport after the withdrawal of foreign troops.

“The Taliban’s harsh rebuke of Turkey this week underscores the dramatic changes in power on the ground and the group’s diplomatic weight as peace talks are set to resume in Doha, Qatar later this week,” France24 reported, adding, “The question for many analysts and Turkish nationals is whether the Erdogan administration has bit more than it can chew as the Taliban contemplate victory in the 20-year ‘eternal war’ of United States.

Turkey’s attempt to mend the barriers with its old strong friends continued on another front. Al Jazeera reports that “Turkey and Israel have agreed to work on improving their strained relations after a rare phone call between their presidents, a spokesperson for the ruling AK party in Turkey said on Wednesday.”

The Al Jazeera article noted that “the two countries expelled ambassadors in 2018 after a bitter fall-out. Ankara condemned Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and its treatment of the Palestinians, while Israel called on Turkey to abandon its support for the Palestinian group Hamas that rules Gaza.

As developments like this cause rumbles in Athens, analysts believe that the depth and breadth that has been achieved in the friendship and strategic cooperation between Greece, Israel and Cyprus in recent years will outlast what is seen as “natural” attempts by neighbors to stabilize relations.

LOW CURRENCY A WELCOME MAT

Economically, Reuters reports that “Arab visitors attracted to travel without a quarantine and a cheap pound are helping to boost the rebound in Turkey’s tourism industry as it struggles to fill the void left by the British for which the country remains banned. “

“Turkey’s tourism sector accounts for up to 12% of the economy and is a key source of foreign income to offset large trade imbalances,” Reuters noted, adding that “last year it was hit by the fallout from the coronavirus. This year, activity is expected to return closer to pre-pandemic levels, despite early season cancellations after an increase in COVID-19 cases led to a partial lockdown in May … Flights from Russia, Turkey’s largest source of vacationers, picked up last month and The Germans, the second-largest source, are also making reservations, according to travel industry executives. “