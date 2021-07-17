Russia announces new fighter at Moscow airshow | WGN 720 radio

File – A file photo from June 28, 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping via video conference in Moscow, Russia. Daily coronavirus deaths in Russia set a new record on Friday, July 16. Record of deaths for four consecutive days since the start of the pandemic (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

Moscow (AP) Russian aircraft manufacturers have announced that they will announce new fighters of the future at the Moscow airshow next week.

The new fighter, hidden under the tarp, was pictured being towed from a parking lot through Zhukovskiy airfield on the outskirts of Moscow, where the MAKS-2021 international aerospace fair opens on Tuesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the opening of the show.

According to Russian media reports, the new jet was made by the aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi as part of a light tactical fighter development program.

Unlike the last Russian stealth fighter Su-572, the new aircraft is smaller and has a single engine.

The name of the new military aircraft is unknown, and there is no information on its capabilities or prospects for deployment.

Rostec, a state-owned company that includes a Russian aircraft manufacturer, said a “fundamentally new military aircraft” would be unveiled at the show on Tuesday. In a clear desire to stimulate public interest ahead of the presentation, Rostec unveiled a photo of a new plane covered in tarps, “Do you want to see me naked?” It’s written below. I also posted a short video featuring excited foreign customers and the shadows of the water on a jet plane.

Following Rostec’s announcement, Russian aircraft spotters rushed to Zhukovsky to take pictures of the new aircraft. It is the best military aircraft testing facility in the country for Western spies.

“Russia is one of the few countries in the world with full cycle capabilities to produce advanced aircraft systems and is a recognized pioneer in the creation of fighters,” said Rostec.

The Kremlin has made modernizing the country’s military a top priority amid intense tensions in relations with the West, which sank to an all-time low after the Cold War after Moscow annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014. And other incentives.