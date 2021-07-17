The Open 2021: Donald Trump makes his last case for an Open return to Turnberry | Golf News and Tour Information





The Open hasn’t returned to Turnberry since Stewart Cink beat Tom Watson in the playoffs there in 2009. A return isn’t expected anytime soon, either. The R&A has named sites open until 2024, and Turnberry bought by Donald Trump in 2014 is not on that list.

The R&A reiterated its intention not to return to Turnberry, saying in a statement six days after the storming of the U.S. Capitol that it would not return in the foreseeable future until the governing body is satisfied that the he focus will be on the championship, the players and the course. itself and we do not believe this is feasible under the current circumstances.

The PGA of America moved the PGA Championship from Trump Bedminster in New Jersey to Southern Hills after the January events in Washington, DC

Trump Turnberry hosted the Womens British Open in 2015 when the Ladies Golf Union hosted the championship. The LGU has since merged with the R&A, so the women’s major shouldn’t be returning to Turnberry anytime soon.

