Chinese government pushes ultra-rich businessmen to become more generous

Shenzhen [China], July 17 (ANI): China’s ultra-rich have experienced a philanthropic tear this year, but behind the rise in private giveaways lies the hand of the Chinese government, according to an international expert.

Michael Standaert, writing in Al Jazeera, said Chinese billionaires have become terribly generous lately. In recent months, Wang Xing, president and founder of food delivery giant Meituan, has donated around $ 2.7 billion.

Colin Huang, founder of e-commerce giant Pinduoduo, offered around $ 1.85 billion. He Xiangjian of the Midea Home Appliance Empire and Xu Jiayin of the Evergrande Real Estate Empire have donated more than $ 975 million and $ 370 million, respectively, Al Jazeera reported.

But behind this wave of private gifts looms the hand of the Chinese government, says Standaert.

Chinese entrepreneurs, especially its tech titans, have come under fire since Alibaba co-founder and former CEO Jack Ma clashed with the country’s leadership late last year and the government shut down. unleashed a torrent of regulatory action and guidelines aimed at containing their growing power.

Additionally, continued state media messages since Chinese President Xi Jinping visited a museum in late 2020 have indicated that Chinese billionaires should line up, Al Jazeera reported. The government’s latest five-year plan approved last March has further encouraged Chinese entrepreneurs to loosen their purse strings and give back to society.

According to Min Zhou, director of the Asia-Pacific Center at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), which tracks China’s global philanthropy activities, “The government has pushed entrepreneurs to give back, but this push is bigger. down, so different from what’s happening in the Chinese diaspora, ”she said.

“I think that entrepreneurs like Jack Ma who wanted to follow the more Western philanthropic model, by creating their own foundation and attaching their name to philanthropic causes linked to education, [is in conflict with] the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) feels deeply uncomfortable with this because education is something they oversee, ”Emily Baum, associate professor of Chinese history at the University of China, told Al Jazeera. California to Irvine.

There is some danger in how far Xi and the CCP are willing to push, analysts said. A climate of fear could stifle entrepreneurial efforts and innovation for the current business elite, leaving them more searching for solutions than their next business success, Standeart wrote.

“Private business owners, especially in the past three years, have a feeling that these things are shaping up as if the state might take over their assets,” said Tom Cliff, senior lecturer at the Australian National University that studied business elites in China.

For the CCP and the elites that support the political system, growing wealth inequality is seen as a threat to their grip on power, analysts say.

Moreover, once Xi rose to the top of Chinese power in 2012, he pushed forward laws to restrict activities outside the direct control of the CCP and the government. (ANI)

