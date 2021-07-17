Updates from HT: PIL Filed In SC Looking For ‘One Nation One Penal Code’ Instead Of IPC And All The Latest News | Latest India News





Here are the top news, analysis and opinions for today. Find out about the latest news and other updates from the Hindustan Times.

Lawyer files PIL in Supreme Court seeking “One Nation One penal code” instead of “colonial” IPC

Lawyer and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay filed a PID with the Supreme Court asking the Union government to implement the “One Nation One penal code” instead of the “colonial” IPC.

Shashi Tharoor says population movement is “community”, Jairam Ramesh posts Twitter thread

Two top congressional leaders Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh on Saturday questioned the pressure for population control in some BJP-ruled states. Read more

“Before that India was intimidated by us”: Brad Hogg recounts how Sourav Ganguly “rubbed Australia the wrong way”

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has praised Sourav Ganguly and believes the former captain deserves credit for changing the face of Indian cricket and for making a transition. Read more

Priced at 10,499 on Flipkart, Poco M3 4GB RAM smartphone gets silent launch in India

Poco has rolled out another version of its five-month-old Poco M3 smartphone and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. Read more

Priyanka Chopra Kicks Off Birthday Weekend With Stunning Photo: “Pri-Birthday Vibes”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas started her birthday weekend on an elegant note. The actor will turn 39 on Sunday July 18. Read more

Pakistan created the Taliban: Prime Minister Pak’s accusation of “SSR ideology” and Shiv Senas’ response

Responding to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent comment on SSR ideology, Shiv Sena’s Raut said Pakistan was the creator of the Taliban. Watch

