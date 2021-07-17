Ministerial reshuffle of PM Modi: What are the reasons for the creation of a new ministry?

Narendra Modi’s government has set up a cooperation ministry and handed over the reins to the powerful interior minister Amit Shah. The recent history of Indian ministry training tells us two things. The creation or, for that matter, even the dismantling of a ministry is always a political call. For the government in place, it is above all a question of conveying a political message, of reaching specific sections of the electorate. Administrative needs play a role, but it is secondary.

This is not the first time that the Center has fiddled with cooperation. He was part of several central ministries. Between 1974 and 1979 he was on the outskirts of the Ministry of Industries and Civilian Supplies; then it returned to the mainstream in 1979, as part of the Department of Agriculture and Cooperation. Even though the cooperation has now been separated, the domain name of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare continues to be agricoop.nic.in, with coop being the short form of cooperation.

Even in the 1950s in a newly democratic India, when Jawaharlal Nehru was Prime Minister, cooperation was one of the functions of the combined Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the other subjects being agricultural production, marketing , research, agricultural economics, minor irrigation, animal husbandry, fertilizer, land reclamation, et al.



While announcing the creation of the new Ministry of Cooperation on July 6, in line with a pledge made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech in February, the government said it was about achieving a Sahkar se Samriddhi’s vision of prosperity through cooperation, adding that the ministry would provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework to strengthen India’s cooperative movement. The mandate of the Center will be to focus on multi-state cooperatives; there are currently some 1,300 such entities, headquartered mainly in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Ramachandran, former secretary of urban development, agrees that the creation and appointment of a ministry is invariably a political signal. When the congressional-led UPA came to power in 2004, panchayati raj became a separate ministry. Mani Shankar Aiyar (who had worked closely with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi) was appointed minister.

It was a more political message, he said, adding that such signals are lost if the government does not support the ministry with an action plan and sufficient funds. Here is an example of how nomenclatures and ministries evolve with political demands. In Nehrus’ time, his first cabinet had only 14 ministers. Urban development was part of a large portfolio called the Ministry of Works, Housing and Supply. It did not get its new name until 1985. A decade later, then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao found it politically attractive to add jobs on behalf of the ministry.

Thus was formed the Ministry of the City and Employment. The first Prime Minister of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who came to power through urban votes, was keen to make it known that he was concerned about urban poverty. In 1999, the ministry was branched off, with the creation of a fully-fledged entity called the Ministry of Urban Employment and Poverty Reduction.

Vajpayee also created other ministries such as tourism in 1999, catering to the interests of small traders in urban pockets, his main constituents; tribal affairs (1999); and the development of the northeastern region (2003), mainly to expand the reach of its parties. During the reign of the UPA (2004-14), the creation of some of the new ministries panchayati raj (2004), minority affairs (2006) and micro, small and medium enterprises (2007) had a clear pattern; he wanted to send a political message to his constituency, rural Indians, minorities and small business people.

When Modi came to power in 2014, the first brand-new ministry he created was Skills Development and Entrepreneurship, which he then positioned as a response to growing unemployment in India. Usually, the decision to create a new ministry is taken in the Prime Minister’s Office, where ministerial portfolios are assigned. In this sense, the political aspect is stronger. However, a suggestion can also come from the administration if a need is strongly felt, explains former cabinet secretary KM Chandrasekhar. He adds that the Ministry of Cooperation is a good idea unless the central government tries to establish its grip on state institutions, a scenario that will likely disrupt the federal structure of the nation.

Former Union Agriculture Secretary SK Pattanayak does not foresee such a situation. He says cooperatives can play a stellar role if the Center succeeds in strengthening the existing regulatory framework, reiterating that multi-state cooperatives fall under its jurisdiction. The Center can intervene by announcing certain incentive programs for cooperatives. Even today, some cooperatives, for example NAFED, are profitable because the government buys items through them, he says.

NAFED, or the National Marketing Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives of India, an umbrella organization of about 850 companies and marketing federations across the country, mainly assists its farmers by sourcing their products such as food grains, pulses. , cotton, fruits and vegetables, and helping the organization earn enough profit to pay an annual dividend of 20% or more to its shareholders. If you deposit your money in a bank, you receive around 4% annual return.

At NAFED, we donate around 20%, says its chairman Bijendra Singh, a former congressman in the Delhi assembly. I’m still in Congress. But when it comes to cooperatives, we don’t indulge in party politics, says Singh who was one of the delegates selected to meet with Shah at his residence on July 10 to discuss the problems and prospects of cooperatives in India.

Some other big names linked to the cooperative movement, for example, are from non-BJP parties. The president of the Krishak Bharati cooperative (KRIBHCO), Chandrapal Singh Yadav, is from the Samajwadi party, while the president of the Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative (IFFCO), Balvinder Singh Nakai, is affiliated with Akali Dal. Just to give an idea of ​​the size and scale of these cooperatives, the paid-up capital of KRIBHCO is made up of contributions from 9,478 cooperative societies across India, and IFFCO, one of the largest cooperatives in India, has a network of around 36,000 cooperatives. companies involving 5.5 crore of farmers.

Another example: among cooperative societies registered under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act 2002, up to 567, or 43% of the total, are headquartered in Maharashtra, many of which are controlled by party-affiliated leaders. of the Nationalist Congress. (NCP) or Congress. These companies are mostly in sectors such as credit, agriculture, housing, dairy and banking. Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are other states that have made a leap forward in the cooperative movement.

In this context, and also taking into account the fact that the deadlock on the three agricultural laws adopted by Parliament in 2020 has not yet been resolved, the Sahkar se Samriddhi project has political overtones. After all, cooperatives are one of the last great political frontiers that the ruling party has failed to cross.

No advantage in having fewer ministries: KM Chandrasekhar

Former cabinet secretary KM Chandrasekhar talks about the rationale for creating new departments. Excerpts from an email interview with:

How political is the decision to create a new ministry?

Usually, such a decision is taken in the Prime Minister’s Office, where the portfolios of ministers are assigned. In this sense, the political aspect is stronger. However, a suggestion can also come from the administration if a need is strongly felt.

What is your opinion on the newly formed Ministry of Cooperation?

Cooperation, in its true sense, will better achieve its objectives if there is strong bottom-up integration. For example, if strong links are established between primary cooperative marketing societies, national cooperative marketing federations and NAFED (National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Marketing) at the national level, farmers could benefit. There are several such cooperatives at the national level and if the intention is to strengthen them and enable them to serve organizations below the state level more effectively, then that will be a good thing. However, if the intention is for the central government to establish control over state institutions, this would be a backward and anti-federal measure that will lead to many conflicts.

Does India need fewer or more ministries?

It is a large country with a huge population. Administrative problems are defined more by the size of the population; more people would mean more problems to be solved. I don’t see any particular advantage in having fewer ministries or departments in a heavily populated country. If there is an overload on a minister, it will obviously affect his performance.

