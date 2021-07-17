Question Of The Day: Storm As ‘Braveheart’ Hails Trump





No stranger to controversy, Mel Gibson once again fanned the flames by greeting Donald Trump in a gesture that shed light on the Hollywood star’s past.

Braveheart itself?

The historic 1995 Braveheart saga, directed by Gibson and starring William Wallace, won him Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture and remains one of his most famous roles, with his iconic appearances in film franchises. such as Lethal Weapon and Mad Max.

What did he do ?

The New York-born actor, now 65 – who moved to Sydney, Australia with his family as a child – was spotted greeting former President Donald Trump during a game of the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) in Las Vegas between mixed martial artists Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. A TikTok video featuring the salute – showing Gibson raising his right hand to his head as Trump entered the arena and walked past him – instantly went viral.

What did Gibson say?

The star did not comment on the salute, but in a separate video on the UFC Twitter page his presence at the event was highlighted and he said he wanted to see “a good game” before the fight. .

Did not go well?

Some of the reactions online included Trump fans declaring Gibson “a true patriot”, while other remarks ranged from a simple “Mel Gibson trend, it’s time to log off” from Meena Harris, the current vice-president’s niece. United States President Kamala Harris to other articles accusing the star of racism and saying “There is no such thing as canceling culture if Mel Gibson is not canceled now.”

Has he given any indication of being a Trump fan in the past?

Ahead of the 2016 presidential election, when Trump competed against Hillary Clinton, Gibson said that “the choices we have are, they are not good choices right now …”. it was “insane”.

But has it sparked controversy in the past?

In 2006, he made widely reported anti-Semitic comments when he was arrested for drunk driving, accusing Jews of being responsible for “all the wars in the world; later saying that this did not reflect his true feelings and apologizing to “everyone in the Jewish community”. * s, it will be your fault.

As for Gibson?

Said to be worth around $ 475 million, the father of nine has admitted his political inaccuracy in the past. He told Fox News in the US last year, “Who cares what I think? I’m not an expert – what am I qualified to talk about? It’s OK. It allows you a sense of anonymity so that in your performance you can go out and be anything; you are not already carrying a lot of luggage. He added: “I am politically incorrect, it is true. For me, political correctness is just intellectual terrorism.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldscotland.com/politics/19448078.issue-day-storm-braveheart-salutes-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos