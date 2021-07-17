Suvendu attacks Bengal government, Pawar meets Prime Minister Modi and more





“Wikipedia taken over by the left, no one should trust it”: Larry Sanger, co-founder of Wikipedia

In a big statement, Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger weighed in on the strong left-wing media influence on Wikipedia on Friday, saying he no longer trusted the site he created. In an interview with Freddie Sayers on LockdownTV, the founder of Wikipedia said that the fifth largest website in the world cannot be trusted for a holistic view as it is written and overseen by paid writers who make it “extremely partisan “.

WHO Says Second Stage of Investigation into Origin of COVID-19 Should Include ‘Audits’ of Chinese Laboratory

The World Health Organization said on July 16 that the second stage of an investigation into the origin of COVID-19 should include additional studies in China and laboratory audits. According to a press release, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus proposed five priorities for the next phase of the investigation. He said the next phase should include audits of relevant laboratories and research institutes operating in the area of ​​the first human cases identified in December 2019.

“No one can challenge Indian borders,” says Amit Shah at 18th BSF investiture ceremony

Union Interior Minister Amit Shah attended the 18th Border Security Force (BSF) investiture ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in the nation’s capital on Saturday July 16. Shah delivered a lecture in memory of Rustamji on this occasion. According to a statement issued by the BSF, 27 BSF staff were awarded, including 14 police medals for bravery and 13 police medals for meritorious service.

Sena asks Pak PM Imran Khan “Why is RSS ideology important?” “; Emphasizes dialogue between MPs

Refuting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s refusal to speak with India due to “SSR ideology”, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut asked on Saturday why Khan could not speak to Prime Minister Modi. Claiming that the RSS’s beliefs on ‘Akhand Bharat’ and that Jammu-Kashmir belonged to India were shared by the nation, Raut said Khan should not stop the talks because of the RSS. Stressing that the RSS is an organization, Raut said a dialogue was taking place between heads of state.

UGC Exam Guidelines and Academic Calendar 2021-22 Released! Admissions before September 30, session before October

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Saturday released exam guidelines as well as the new academic calendar for 2021-2022 in preparation for the COVID-19 pandemic to all universities and colleges. As per UGC guidelines, admissions to first year courses for 2021-2022 must be completed by September 30, 2021. The new academic session will begin on October 1, 2021, once the admission process is complete.

“Why?”: Yediyurappa Flays Question on his resignation as CM Karnataka; Meet the head of BJP JP Nadda

Refusing any change of leadership in Karnataka, CM BS Yediyurappa confirmed on Saturday that he had not resigned from his post and that there had been no change of guard in Karnataka. Yediyurappa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence at 7 Lok Kayan Marg in Delhi and discussed the much contested Mekedatu Dam, seeking approval from the Center. The CM will meet with BJP leader JP Nadda and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah on the same project. Several BJP deputies called for Yediyurappa’s ouster, but the high command maintained that the CM would complete its term.

Sharad Pawar meets Prime Minister Modi ahead of parliamentary session, amid Sena-Congress war of words

In a major development, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar held an hour-long meeting with Prime Minister Modi on Saturday to discuss “various issues of national concern” ahead of the monsoon session of parliament. This meeting comes a day after Pawar’s meeting with Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and former Defense Minister AK Antony. The two former defense ministers were briefed by CDS General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on the ongoing conflict over the Sino-Indian border dispute, clarifying the doubts of the two ministers. The flurry of meetings comes amid a war of words between the NCP, Shiv Sena and the Maharashtra Congress and the Centre’s plan to pass 23 bills through parliament.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan trolled for blunder after blunder in Uzbekistan; Internet users stunned

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was the target of heavy trolling at the Central and South Asian conference in Uzbekistan after making a series of mistakes claiming to know more about the history of the ‘Uzbekistan than the Uzbek people, with its alleged refusal to shake the EAM Jaishankar hand in the conference.

“TMC destroyed the democratic fabric in West Bengal”: Suvendu Adhikari attacks the government of Bengal

Attacking the TMC-led government in West Bengal, opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged on Friday that the state government had destroyed the democratic fabric of the state. The BJP leader said the party would submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind and Lok Sabha Om Birla President in this regard. This statement by Suvendu Adhikari comes days after TMC chief Mukul Roy was elected chairman of the 2021-2022 Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in the West Bengal Assembly.

38,079 new cases of COVID recorded in the last 24 hours; Active cases fall below 4.5 lakh

Continuing the slight decline, India added around 39,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to over 3.10 crore. After nearly 600 deaths were reported across the country during the same period, the death toll rose to 4.13 lakh.

