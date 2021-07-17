Shocked by Prime Minister Modis’ silence on the murder of Danish Siddiqui: Sanjay Singh





Aligarh (UP), July 17 (PTI), AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, on Saturday expressed a deep sense of shock at the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the murder of Danish photojournalist Siddiqui, winner of the Pulitzer Prize. Siddiqui was killed while covering clashes between Afghan troops and the Taliban in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar City. He was injured Thursday evening while accompanying Afghan soldiers and succumbed to his injuries on Friday. “I express a deep sense of shock and strongly condemn this silence on the martyrdom of an Indian journalist who died as he faced the terrorism of the Taliban forces,” Singh said, addressing reporters here. “It is unfortunate that while the Afghan president and the world media have expressed their grief and shock at the incident, our own prime minister appears to be keeping a low profile. It seems he does not want to annoy the Taliban forces. that sow terror, he added. While paying tribute to Siddiqui, Singh said we should salute this courageous young journalist who sacrificed his life trying to tell the world the truth about the Taliban aggressors. Referring to his recent meeting with the leader of the Samajwadi party, Akhilesh Yadav, he said: “The speculative reports suggesting that we have discussed a proposed alliance with the SP are without any substance. He said if such a proposal came up in the future, it would definitely be shared with the media. The meeting was only facilitated by our wish to share our deep concern with all opposition parties about the organized violence that was unleashed by the BJP government led by Yogi (Adityanath) during the recent elections of local bodies of the ‘State,’ said the head of the AAP. He alleged that the state-sponsored violence in the panchayat elections confirmed our worst fears about the total collapse of law and order in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP came to power on the slogan of restoring law and order to the state, but instead, Uttar Pradesh is currently in the throes of total gunda raj, ”he said. declared. Regarding the possibility of a major alliance of opposition parties in the upcoming UP legislative elections, the AAP leader said: “It is totally premature to talk about such a decision. He said the AAP will fight the UP elections in terms of offering the state electorate the Kejriwal governance model which will include free electricity, free education, health services. free and a fair deal for farmers. He said his party’s ongoing campaign to enroll 20,000 members in each state assembly constituency “is progressing well and we hope to achieve our goal within the time frame set.” PTI COR SAB AQS AQS Warning :- This story has not been edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from news agency feeds. Source: PTI More from Outlook Magazine

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/newsscroll/shocked-over-pm-modis-silence-on-killing-of-danish-siddiqui-sanjay-singh/2122823 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos