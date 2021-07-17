NOTICE-New Features of Chinese Multilateralism

Two important speeches – one delivered by the Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Wang Yi on July 3 to 9eThe World Peace Forum held at Tsinghua University and another delivered by President Xi Jinping during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) video conference on July 16 revealed the global features and new accents of Chinese multilateralism. .

Above all, Wang began his speech by emphasizing the peaceful development of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the first characteristic of Chinese multilateralism. He referred to the historic speech given by CCP Secretary General Xi Jinping on July 1, stressing that the CCP is deeply concerned for the fate of mankind. Wang Yi also pointed out that the CCP does not pursue hegemonism and expansion while promoting world peace.

Second, according to Wang, the CCP insists on the principles of fairness, justice, promotion of freedom and human liberation with equal treatment for all countries, no matter how large or small, whether their size is large or small. power either strong or weak, and whether their wealth is poor or rich. More importantly, Wang said that China is opposed not only to foreign intervention in a country’s internal affairs, but also to the use of force and power to exploit weak states.

Third, the Chinese Foreign Minister pointed out that in its 100 years of development, the CPC has insisted on the principles of mutual cooperation, win-win situation and open strategy of cooperation with other countries around the world. . As such, China has adopted the principle of mutual collaboration to eliminate confrontations and replace any zero-sum game with mutual benefit. Wang added that the tensions, conflicts and turbulence in the world are attributable to the zero-sum game mentality and unilateralism, which runs counter to the path of permanent peace and mutual security (Wen Wei Po, July 4, 2021, p. A14).

Fourth, Wang Yi called on all countries of the world to build a Great Wall of immunity by abandoning political prejudices, adopting the principle of protecting the public health of mankind, and pursuing the idea of ​​treating vaccines as public goods to stop the spread of Covid-19 and its mutant viruses. Likewise, when it comes to climate change, China is striving to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Wang warned all countries of the world to face the unconventional security threat of terrorism, extremism and the triangular link between extremist actions, nationalities and religions. . In fact, Wang’s points were reiterated by President Xi Jinping when the latter delivered his speech on the APEC video conference on July 16. President Xi added that China will provide more vaccines and economic aid to developing countries over the next three years.

Sixth, Wang stressed the need for internal peace and stability through the search for political solutions. Examples he gave include Afghanistan and Burma, where national dialogue between groups in conflict is essential. On the question of Afghanistan, Wang called on the United States to ensure a stable and peaceful transition. Regarding Burma, he said that China is supporting the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to promote a soft landing approach to deal with domestic turbulence and that anti-Covid measures and economic assistance should be provided. Regarding relations between Palestine and Israel, Wang Yi said the two sides should resume dialogue and negotiations. Regarding Iran’s nuclear development, Wang said the United States should withdraw its unilateral sanctions. In short, Chinese multilateralism is characterized by an emphasis on mutual dialogue and negotiations rather than resorting to confrontation.

Seventh, China opposes the Cold War approach of moving towards a dangerous trend of separatist clashes. Wang Yi said that a divided world would inevitably result in disasters for humanity. As such, he called on the countries of the world to resist clashes between power blocs, strong power policies and external interventions in the internal affairs of various countries.

Eighth, Wang explained the PRC’s stance towards Hong Kong and Taiwan by saying that China was no longer the weak country over 100 years ago. He said: No person or force can underestimate the steadfast determination and strong ability of the Chinese people to protect national sovereignty, national security and development interests.

Ninth, President Xi Jinping stressed on July 16 that countries around the world should promote trade, investment and economic liberalization rather than building a wall to protect themselves. He also stressed the importance of economic integration, globalization, openness, tolerance and balanced development.

Tenth, the Center for the Study of Marxism of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) released a yellow book on the international common destiny on July 3, claiming that the socialist countries of the world have shown their excellence in the management process. global turbulence and the spread of Covid-19. More importantly, the centralized leadership of the CCP is essential in socialist China’s response to global turbulence, while the socialist states of the world should resist the so-called democratic alliance led by Western countries. Thus, underlying Chinese multilateralism is a strong rallying tone from the socialist world to resist the encroachment of the Western Democratic Alliance.

Key elements of Chinese multilateralism could also be identified on July 6, when President Xi Jinping held a virtual conference with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. He told the French and German leaders that, first, the CCP insisted on the principles of maintaining peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and the freedom of mankind to cooperate with Europe. Second, Chinese multilateralism must be maintained and strengthened. Third, China wishes to expand mutually beneficial relations with France and Germany. Finally, the construction of stability and balanced development is the great balance of power adopted by the PRC. According to President Xi, China invites France and Germany to further develop Africa.

Obviously, the leadership of the PRC has confidently extended Chinese multilateralism to all countries of the world, engaging various developed countries and helping developing states achieve peace and sustainable development.

On July 16, when President Xi was accompanied by Politburo Standing Committee member Wang Huning to visit the Central Gift and Culture Center, which presented all the gifts offered to China during foreign visits by the CCP and national leaders , he pointed out that all of these gifts contained enormous historical value and rich content. The reason is that the Chinese people have established close and deep emotional bonds with the peoples of different countries. These gifts also symbolized the efforts of the CCP to strive for the advancement of mankind. The CPC, according to the president, will continue to build new international relations, promote the common destiny of mankind, and use the Belt and Road initiatives to develop high-quality development in the world. The ’s exhibit featured 670 gift items, 40 photographs and 100 artifacts and documents. The exhibition was divided into three themes: independence, autonomy, peaceful coexistence; open cooperation and peaceful development; and common path and common destiny. President Xi’s words and the contents of the exhibition demonstrated that China is now embracing high-powered diplomacy, emphasizing multilateralism and peaceful development with all countries around the world.

In conclusion, the new features of Chinese multilateralism can be identified from the remarks of President Xi Jinping, Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the significant exposure of China’s diplomatic relations and gifts received from various countries. If China is becoming much more self-confident in its foreign relations, Chinese multilateralism is clearly a new emphasis characterized by peaceful development led by the CCP; equity and justice in China’s international relations; win-win cooperation; the quest for global public health and sustainable development; the call for political solutions and dialogue in international conflicts and disputes; resistance to confrontation and opposition to foreign intervention in internal affairs; insistence on the protection of national sovereignty and security; promoting economic liberalization and integration; and the call for solidarity between socialist states. All these characteristics are perhaps a mirror of the rise in power of China and its great diplomatic power.