Jokowi did not comment on the extension of the emergency PPKM





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo attends Informal Summit on Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)

Journalist: Abdul Basith Bardan | Editor: Yudho Winarto KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has not yet decided to extend the implementation of the Emergency Restrictions for Community Activities (PPKM). This was conveyed by Jokowi in an evaluation related to the implementation of the emergency PPKM. The decision to extend the emergency PPKM would require careful calculation. “PPKM emergency or not? If you want to extend it, how long? This is really a very sensitive subject, you have to decide it with a clear thought, so as not to make a mistake,” Jokowi said at the opening of the event. ‘a limited meeting, Friday (16/7). Read also: These are 4 border access points in Bandung City that were closed during the emergency PPKM The emergency PPKM is a policy adopted by the government to suppress the outbreak of positive cases of the corona virus (Covid-19). This interest aims to suppress community mobility in order to prevent transmission. Jokowi said the partitions performed in the emergency PPKM should be evaluated. The reason is currently observed that there are still crowds in some areas. “We may need to assess this isolation. Is it also effective in reducing cases as many families are affected. Or is there another strategy we could intervene there,” Jokowi explained. Jokowi said the family transmission group must be the main focus at this time. In addition, the use of masks is also important to prevent the spread of Covid-19. In addition, the former governor of DKI Jakarta also demanded that the partition not be done by force. He alluded to the case of Satpol PP which beat the store owner and stirred up people’s emotions. Read also: Brace yourself, the government announced the decision to extend the emergency PPKM this badly afternoon “I ask the police and also the Minister of the Interior, the regions not to be harsh and rude, (but) to be firm and polite. While socializing, I give invitations, while distributing rice.” , Jokowi said. For information, Emergency PPKM is currently held in Java and Bali with 15 other regions in addition. The emergency PPKM will end on July 20. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Abdul Basith Bardan

Publisher: Yudho Winarto

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kontan.co.id/news/jokowi-belum-putuskan-perpanjangan-ppkm-darurat The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos