Infrastructure cooperation could be key to Armenia’s future security

As the South Caucasus appears to be moving forward after last year’s Nagorno-Karabakh war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, shared infrastructure projects could help foster greater regional stability and improve the chances of lasting peace. In particular, Armenia could benefit from participating in the ambitious Intermediate Corridor International Infrastructure Initiative, which envisions a transit route extending from China to Europe via Turkey.

The proposed route of almost 9,000 kilometers of the Intermediate Corridor includes sections in Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hopes to convince Beijing that the corridor can be one of China’s main One Belt, One Road routes. This would strengthen Turkey’s position as a regional energy, trade and economic hub while deepening the country’s ties with the South Caucasus and Central Asian regions, which Ankara considers areas of vital national interest. .

In addition to potentially helping make Turkey one of the world’s top ten economies, the Intermediate Corridor initiative could also significantly reduce transit time between Chinese and European markets. The corridor offers the possibility of a freight delay of 12 days. This compares favorably with the journey time of 20 days via Russia or more than 30 days via existing maritime options. The intermediate corridor would also benefit from modern infrastructure and relatively favorable terrain.

The route has significant geopolitical advantages over alternative corridors passing through Russia and Iran, both of which currently have strained relations with the Western world. It is feared that a future worsening of these links could have a negative impact on the transit of freight through either country to the West.

Given the importance of the Intermediate Corridor initiative for Turkey, it is no surprise that Erdogan is keen to establish a lasting peace in the South Caucasus region as part of the ongoing efforts to persuade the Chinese that ‘it is the most profitable transit route to Europe.

In order to strengthen his argument, Erdogan is now reportedly trying to open a new branch of the Middile Corridor in the South Caucasus. In addition to the planned Georgian corridor, the Turkish leader is seeking to add an alternative Armenian corridor (the Syunik corridor). During a recent visit to Azerbaijan, Erdogan spoke of the need to create a six-country regional cooperation platform including Armenia, Iran, Georgia, Turkey, Russia and Azerbaijan. He also noted that tensions between Georgia and Russia are particularly problematic from an infrastructure perspective.

The Turkish leader appears concerned about the potential for a serious crisis in Georgian-Russian relations and the threat this would pose to existing oil, gas and rail infrastructure crossing Georgia. This is one of the reasons why there is now an active discussion on the need for an additional Armenian corridor.

Any Armenian corridor would probably go through the south of the country rather than the north. This would help integrate the isolated Azerbaijani Autonomous Republic of Nakhichevan into the infrastructure of the wider region, while also not requiring the full normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations.

Armenian involvement in the Middle Corridor initiative would reinforce claims that the South Caucasus region is now a reliable transit route. Prior to the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war, Turkey struggled to overcome Chinese concerns about the possibility of a new conflict in the South Caucasus. The post-war environment potentially creates opportunities to develop the Middle Corridor with renewed vigor.

Turkey’s geopolitical interest in the stability of the South Caucasus is an asset for Armenia as the country seeks stability and security after last year’s military defeat. It lays the foundations for a pragmatic dialogue with Turkey with a view to mutually beneficial cooperation.

The potential benefits for Armenia from participating in the Intermediate Corridor are considerable. This would generate welcome additional income for the country while creating business opportunities and helping to diversify energy supplies. Importantly, the corridor would also greatly increase the interdependence between the countries of the region, thus decreasing the likelihood of a return to open conflict.

This makes it difficult to argue with recent Turkish statements that Armenia and the Armenian people stand to benefit most from deeper international cooperation in the South Caucasus. Armenia remains traumatized by the shocks of last year’s military defeat, but there is hope that participation in international infrastructure initiatives such as the Intermediate Corridor could now offer a viable path to security. and increased prosperity.

Ani Yeghiazaryan is a researcher at the Armenian Institute for International and Security Affairs.