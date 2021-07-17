Politics
Infrastructure cooperation could be key to Armenia’s future security
As the South Caucasus appears to be moving forward after last year’s Nagorno-Karabakh war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, shared infrastructure projects could help foster greater regional stability and improve the chances of lasting peace. In particular, Armenia could benefit from participating in the ambitious Intermediate Corridor International Infrastructure Initiative, which envisions a transit route extending from China to Europe via Turkey.
The proposed route of almost 9,000 kilometers of the Intermediate Corridor includes sections in Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hopes to convince Beijing that the corridor can be one of China’s main One Belt, One Road routes. This would strengthen Turkey’s position as a regional energy, trade and economic hub while deepening the country’s ties with the South Caucasus and Central Asian regions, which Ankara considers areas of vital national interest. .
In addition to potentially helping make Turkey one of the world’s top ten economies, the Intermediate Corridor initiative could also significantly reduce transit time between Chinese and European markets. The corridor offers the possibility of a freight delay of 12 days. This compares favorably with the journey time of 20 days via Russia or more than 30 days via existing maritime options. The intermediate corridor would also benefit from modern infrastructure and relatively favorable terrain.
The route has significant geopolitical advantages over alternative corridors passing through Russia and Iran, both of which currently have strained relations with the Western world. It is feared that a future worsening of these links could have a negative impact on the transit of freight through either country to the West.
Subscribe to receive the latest BelarusAlert news
Receive updates on events, news and publications about Belarus from the Atlantic Council.
Given the importance of the Intermediate Corridor initiative for Turkey, it is no surprise that Erdogan is keen to establish a lasting peace in the South Caucasus region as part of the ongoing efforts to persuade the Chinese that ‘it is the most profitable transit route to Europe.
In order to strengthen his argument, Erdogan is now reportedly trying to open a new branch of the Middile Corridor in the South Caucasus. In addition to the planned Georgian corridor, the Turkish leader is seeking to add an alternative Armenian corridor (the Syunik corridor). During a recent visit to Azerbaijan, Erdogan spoke of the need to create a six-country regional cooperation platform including Armenia, Iran, Georgia, Turkey, Russia and Azerbaijan. He also noted that tensions between Georgia and Russia are particularly problematic from an infrastructure perspective.
The Turkish leader appears concerned about the potential for a serious crisis in Georgian-Russian relations and the threat this would pose to existing oil, gas and rail infrastructure crossing Georgia. This is one of the reasons why there is now an active discussion on the need for an additional Armenian corridor.
Any Armenian corridor would probably go through the south of the country rather than the north. This would help integrate the isolated Azerbaijani Autonomous Republic of Nakhichevan into the infrastructure of the wider region, while also not requiring the full normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations.
Armenian involvement in the Middle Corridor initiative would reinforce claims that the South Caucasus region is now a reliable transit route. Prior to the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war, Turkey struggled to overcome Chinese concerns about the possibility of a new conflict in the South Caucasus. The post-war environment potentially creates opportunities to develop the Middle Corridor with renewed vigor.
Turkey’s geopolitical interest in the stability of the South Caucasus is an asset for Armenia as the country seeks stability and security after last year’s military defeat. It lays the foundations for a pragmatic dialogue with Turkey with a view to mutually beneficial cooperation.
The potential benefits for Armenia from participating in the Intermediate Corridor are considerable. This would generate welcome additional income for the country while creating business opportunities and helping to diversify energy supplies. Importantly, the corridor would also greatly increase the interdependence between the countries of the region, thus decreasing the likelihood of a return to open conflict.
This makes it difficult to argue with recent Turkish statements that Armenia and the Armenian people stand to benefit most from deeper international cooperation in the South Caucasus. Armenia remains traumatized by the shocks of last year’s military defeat, but there is hope that participation in international infrastructure initiatives such as the Intermediate Corridor could now offer a viable path to security. and increased prosperity.
Ani Yeghiazaryan is a researcher at the Armenian Institute for International and Security Affairs.
Further reading
The opinions expressed in UkraineAlert are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Atlantic Council, its staff or its supporters.
the Eurasia Center mission is to strengthen transatlantic cooperation by promoting stability, democratic values and prosperity in Eurasia, from Eastern Europe and Turkey in the West to the Caucasus, Russia and Central Asia in the East .
Sources
2/ https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/ukrainealert/infrastructure-cooperation-could-hold-the-key-to-armenias-future-security/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Follow us on social media