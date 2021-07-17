Top Indian opposition leaders slam Imran Khan’s comments on Hindu nationalist organization RSS





India

The concept of Hindutva or, Hindu ideology, is the predominant form of Hindu nationalism in India. He is defended by the ideological mentor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and his allied organizations like the Vishva Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal.

Top Indian opposition leaders Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena and Digvijaya Singh of Congress slammed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for blaming the Hindu Nationalist Organization RSS for stalled talks between the two South Asian countries .

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raut has been particularly scathing in his attack on Khan, accusing Pakistan of fomenting unrest in neighboring Afghanistan.

“Who are the creators of the Taliban? It’s Pakistan. The whole world has to bear the brunt of the terrorism that Pakistan has spread with the help of the Taliban, so don’t trust Imran Khan,” Raut told the media. Indians Saturday.

“What is the ideology of the RSS? That Jammu and Kashmir is part of India, it is true. It is also the feeling of the people of the whole country”, he added.

As US and NATO forces withdraw, violence has recently escalated in Afghanistan, since Taliban fighters launched a series of attacks in the country, forcing Afghan security forces to cede large areas. of territory, including areas in and around Kandahar.

According to US President Joe Biden, US and Allied forces are expected to withdraw completely from the war-torn country on August 31.

Speaking at a Central and South Asian conference in Tashkent on Friday, Imran Khan was asked about the resumption of dialogue between India and Pakistan, to which he replied, “I mean to the India that we have been waiting for a long time to live in a civilized way. But what will we do when the ideology of the RSS has created an obstruction. “

This is not the first time that the Pakistani Prime Minister has criticized the ideology of the RSS.

“Today in India we see the Nazi-inspired SSR ideology taking over a nuclear-weapon state of over a billion people. Whenever a racist ideology based on the hatred takes over, it leads to bloodshed, “he said in a tweet in February 2020, when riots between Hindus and Muslims engulfed India’s capital Delhi.

Congressman and former Madhya Pradesh head of state Digvijaya Singh also attacked Khan and accused him of protecting terrorists in his country.

“As long as the Pakistani government led by Imran Khan continues to protect those who sent terrorists to Mumbai, talks will continue to be stalled and there will be mistrust between countries,” Singh said.

Talks between India and Pakistan have stalled after India accused Pakistan of carrying out a terrorist attack on Pathankot airbase in 2016.

The air force base is considered vital to the Indian security apparatus, as it is located in the town of Pathankot in the northern state of Punjab, sharing its border with Pakistan.

