Interview: China’s achievements demonstrate benefits of socialist system, Lao party official says – Xinhua English.news.cn





by Chanthaphaphone Mixayboua, Zhang Jianhua VIENTIANE, July 17 (Xinhua) – The brilliant achievements of the Chinese people under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) have demonstrated the advantages of the socialist system, an official from the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) said. mentionned. The CPC, adhering to a people-centered approach, has united the Chinese people and led them to achieve remarkable achievements, especially since the 18th CPC National Congress under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade in the center. Xi Jinping, Thongsavanh Phomvihane, head of the foreign relations commission of the LPRP Central Committee, said in a recent interview with Xinhua and other media. China’s achievements have instilled confidence and strength in developing countries, including Laos, to explore development paths consistent with their respective national conditions, Thongsavanh said. Noting that it is a miracle that China has accomplished the arduous task of eradicating absolute poverty and solving the problems that haunt many other countries, the LPRP official said, “I am proud of the achievements of China, which indicate that joining socialism will be a success. “China’s success has provided a useful reference and inspiration for Laos to develop its socialist cause, with the connected mountains and rivers of the two countries, a centuries-old traditional friendship and similar cultures,” Thongsavanh said. Laos and China join hands to build a community of strategically important destiny is an important part and a living practice of Secretary-General Xi Jinping’s vision of building a community of destiny for humanity, he said. -he declares. The vision is far-sighted, since human beings live together on the same planet, said Thongsavanh, adding that multilateralism is the trend of global development and is supported by most of the countries of the world. Praising China’s assistance to the Lao side in combating the COVID-19 epidemic, Thongsavanh said that “China’s assistance has further strengthened the cooperation and friendship between the two parties, governments and peoples ”. The official said he fully agreed with Xi’s remarks about a new type of party-to-party relationship. The CCP “has organized many international meetings for political parties, reflecting China’s efforts to safeguard the unity of the international community and further strengthen the international influence of the Chinese Communist Party,” he said. “China is our friendly neighbor linked by mountains and rivers, and I expect China, on the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, to build a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally. advanced, harmonious and beautiful, ”says Thongsavanh. “I wish the comrades of the two countries to succeed in the development of the two countries and to embrace better development prospects,” he added.

