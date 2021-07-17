I ask BNPB to work hard on the mask campaign





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo alluded to the role of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), which he considered not yet maximal in the campaign for its use. mask to the society. Jokowi stressed, from the start he had asked the BNPB to work hard to campaign for the use of masks. In addition, he also ordered the BNPB to provide masks to residents. “As I have requested from the start, BNPB is working very hard on issues related to mask donation, mask campaign. What I have seen so far has not been,” said Jokowi in his introduction to the assessment process. Emergency PPKM July 16, 2021 uploaded by the Presidential Secretariat YouTube, Saturday (7/17/2021). To read also: Jokowi: We do insulation, but I see that there are still people in Pulogadung and Kampung He stressed that currently, the discipline of wearing a mask is the main priority. Because the transmission of Covid-19 has started to occur in family clusters. “The discipline of health protocols is the wearing of masks, in particular,” he said. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail On this occasion, Jokowi also mentioned the realization of the implementation of the partition within the framework of the emergency PPKM on the ground. From his observations at the Pulogadung terminal and the village, the condition is still crowded with people. “We made partitions. But if I saw that night that morning, I went to Pulogadung earlier, I saw that there were still a lot of people. Yesterday evening I was very busy in the village, ”Jokowi said. Also Read: Hinting At Official Public Communication, Jokowi: Don’t Make People Frustrated “That means we might need to assess this isolation. Is it also effective in reducing cases? Because many families are currently affected by this. Or is there another strategy so that we can intervene there? -low, ”he said. Jokowi did not reveal which village he mentioned. However, on Thursday (7/15/2021) night, Jokowi made a blusukan by delivering parcels of rice and medicine to Sunter Agung village, north of Jakarta. Referring to this condition, Jokowi again stressed that there should be a more detailed study of the current score.

