Afghanistan Says Envoy’s Daughter Kidnapped and Tortured in Pakistan | World news





Afghanistan on Saturday demanded full security for its diplomats in Pakistan following the kidnapping and torture of the Afghan ambassador’s daughter by unidentified people in Islamabad.

The development has come against the backdrop of strained ties between the two countries and Afghanistan’s accusation that the Pakistani government is not doing enough to push the Taliban to join the peace talks to find a political settlement.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry summoned Pakistani Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan to Kabul to vigorously protest what he called a serious incident. The ministry called on the Pakistani government to take immediate action to identify and punish the perpetrators of this crime and ensure the full safety of Afghan diplomats and their families in accordance with international conventions.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry described the incident as an act of human manipulation that occurred while the envoy’s daughter was in a rented vehicle on Friday. Islamabad police have opened an investigation and the security of the Afghan envoy and his family has been increased. Such incidents can and will not be tolerated, the foreign ministry said.

The Afghan foreign ministry said in a statement that Silsila Alikhil, the daughter of Afghan envoy Najibullah Alikhel, was detained for several hours by the unidentified people who kidnapped her.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan declares with deep regret that on July 16, 2021, the daughter of the Afghan Ambassador to Islamabad Ms. Silsila Alikhil was abducted for several hours and severely tortured by unknown persons while ‘she was on her way home, the statement said.

After being released from the captivity of the kidnappers, Ms. Alikhil is treated in hospital, he added.

The Afghan envoy’s daughter was reportedly kidnapped in the Blue Zone, a shopping district in the heart of Islamabad, around 1:45 p.m. Pakistan time. She was released by her captors around 7 p.m. with her hands and feet tied. His wrists and ankles were swollen and there were other marks of injuries, according to reports.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry has said it strongly condemns this heinous act and expresses deep concern for the safety and security of diplomats, their families and staff of Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan.

Afghanistan called on the Pakistani government to immediately take the necessary measures to ensure the full security of the Afghan embassy and consulates as well as the immunity of the country’s diplomats and their families in accordance with international treaties and conventions.

The Afghan side also urged the Pakistani government to identify and prosecute the perpetrators as soon as possible.

The development came a day after a terse exchange between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at a regional conference in Uzbekistan on Pakistan’s support for jihadist fighters in Afghanistan and Islamabad’s failure to stick to it. its pledge to get the Taliban to join negotiations to find a political settlement.

Addressing a meeting that included Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Deputy National Security Advisor Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall and Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad, Ghani said the estimates of the Intelligence indicated the influx of more than 10,000 jihadist fighters from Pakistan and other places in the last month as well as support from their affiliates and transnational organizations for the Taliban.

Ghani also said that contrary to repeated assurances from Prime Minister Khan and his generals that Pakistan will not find a Taliban takeover in Afghanistan in Pakistan’s interest and short of the use of force, will use its power. Influencing the Taliban to negotiate in earnest, organizations supporting the Taliban celebrated the destruction of Afghanistan’s assets and capabilities.

He called on Pakistan to use its influence and influence for peace and the cessation of hostilities.

Khan said he was disappointed that Pakistan was blamed for what is happening in Afghanistan. We have spared no efforts to carry out military action against the Taliban in Pakistan …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/afghanistan-says-envoy-s-daughter-kidnapped-tortured-in-pakistan-101626525016893-amp.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos