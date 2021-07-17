



China goes further towards Maoism version 2.0. Maoism, fought by Deng Xiaoping in the early 1980s, thanks to Xi Jinping. However, Maoism is an ideological oversight. In the past, this oversight was particularly harmful to the Chinese. No country has suffered military occupation of Chinese territory, but neither has the Chinese army. The conditions have changed. The Chinese army is the second most powerful on the planet. The Chinese leadership’s new Maoism is exacerbated by military tensions between Beijing and Washington. 1. How does the cult of G’s personality create the illusion? Xi Jinping’s “idea” is enshrined in the 2018 Chinese Constitution. The ridiculous argument that no country can tolerate from one of its leaders. Above all, even more brutally, the cult of Xi Jinping’s personality takes on unprecedented proportions for Mao. Dissatisfied with asking workers to study Xis’ idea during work, the Chinese government now broadcasts his speeches three times a day in towns and villages. It is impossible to escape it. Giant loudspeakers loudly broadcast the countryside through the streets. 2. How does this oversight translate into economy? Dissatisfied with the imposition of his stupid speeches on the population – because his speeches are full of mediocrity, mediocrity and empty phrases – G recently decided to find institutions dedicated to his study of “economic thought”. The idea of ​​the boom is a mixture of economic patriotism and the maximization of exports through the new Silk Roads. Be careful, Xi Jinping’s economic thought must transcend all economic theories. It is a misfortune for Chinese economists to be able to clear a critical space in their discipline for 40 years. 3. What form does this forgetting take in history? G’s most dangerous ideological mania has hit the country’s history. G calls for revenge, especially against Western nations. These were conveniently kept in a single bag and ironically depicted as Chinese executioners. The Manchus have forgotten that they invaded China and imposed their cruel laws. Russia has forgotten that Russia has supported the Communist Party for decades. The United States has made massive technology transfers to China. However, many countries, including Canada, have helped China to develop internationally and gain the place it deserves. There is never a question about it. It’s so easy to demonize Westerners, it’s good to appreciate Chinese nationalism. 4. What about the Communist Party? The Chinese Communist Party is no exception to this ideology. It has long been forbidden to speak publicly about the Tian Yanmen ac massacre in 1989 or the ravages of the Cultural Revolution. Xi has just added a new layer of prohibitions: from now on, it is forbidden to criticize the heroes of the Chinese Revolution. 5. Where does this lead? This ideology, like any ideology, distorts reality and prevents the making of appropriate decisions. In this sense, China is its own worst enemy. One wonders if G, like Donald Trump, did not suffer from mental illness.

