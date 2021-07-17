West Java, Central Java and Banten are at the center of accelerating Covid-19 vaccinations





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi)

Journalist: Yudho Winarto | Editor: Yudho Winarto KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has asked his staff to focus on accelerating vaccination in three provinces of the island of Java with low number of injections. The president hopes that with the acceleration of vaccination in these three regions, municipal immunity in Java can be established soon. I think there are three, namely West Java, Central Java and Banten, because it is only 12%. West Java is only 12%, Central Java 14%, Banten 14%, so Java will enter the market soon collective immunity. So, we hope that late August or mid-September at the latest, the president said as he chaired a limited meeting on the assessment of the emergency PPKM, via video conference, from Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, on Friday (16 / 7). Read also: PPKM emergency, government adds 39.19 trillion rupees to welfare budget Previously, the government had given priority to accelerating vaccination in DKI Jakarta and Bali provinces. To date, injections in both provinces have reached over 70 percent of the vaccine dose. Jokowi believes that in August communal immunity will begin to form in DKI Jakarta and Bali. Bali has 81 percent of the vaccine dose that was injected. DKI Jakarta reached 72 percent. “I think the month of August is over, I have entered into collective immunity,” he continued. On this occasion, the Head of State also instructed the Minister of Health to speed up vaccination by exhausting the available stock of vaccines. The Minister of Health has been asked to recheck vaccine stock both at Bio Farma, the Ministry of Health, and in the regions. Therefore, I ask the Minister of Health to make the lowest organizations understand that there is no stock of vaccines. That means, send it right away, send it, send it, because we want to catch up with this vaccination as quickly as possible, he added. Read also: The fate of the extension of the Emergency PPKM, Luhut: I think it will be officially announced in 2-3 days Jokowi stressed that one of the keys to managing the Covid-19 pandemic is to speed up vaccination. Vaccine stock is only available at Bio Farma, so stocks elsewhere are quickly depleted so vaccine injections are faster. Again, no stock required. Stock is only available at Bio Farma. Others spend fast, spend fast, so there is speed. Because the key, one of our keys to solving this problem is the speed of the vaccination, this is in accordance with what also conveyed the director general of the WHO, he underlined. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Yudho Winarto

Publisher: Yudho Winarto

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kontan.co.id/news/jokowi-jabar-jateng-dan-banten-jadi-fokus-percepatan-vaksinasi-covid-19 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos