Donald Trump “won in abnormal landslide,” says former White House trade adviser





Former White House adviser Peter Navarro claimed on Friday afternoon that ex-President Donald Trump easily won the 2020 election, citing his own questionable election fraud report released last December.

Navarro, one of the first Trump administration staff to publicly support the former president’s baseless election fraud allegations, continued to insist that the 2020 election was stolen from his former boss in an interview on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast.

“I wrote the Navarro reports, I call them that because The Hatch Act, it’s done at my pace, made it very clear as you said that not only did Trump win, but he won in a monster landslide, ”he said.

Navarro repeated the claim twice at Bannon’s request. “In a scary landslide, period,” he said. “Trump didn’t just win, he won in a frightening landslide.”

In December, the former member of the Trump administration released a report claiming that numerous irregularities showed the fraud had won President Joe Biden the November presidential election.

Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro claimed on Friday that Trump won the 2020 election in a "bizarre landslide."

Navarro’s conclusion was based on claims that had already been refuted and thrown out of court in dozens of Trump campaign lawsuits to overturn election results in several swing states.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), a non-partisan group, criticized Navarro for publishing the report while working for the Trump administration. Navarro served as Assistant to the President, Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, and National Defense Production Law Policy Coordinator during his time in the White House.

The ethics group cited the Hatch Act of 1939, which largely prohibits public service employees in the executive branch of the federal government from engaging in political activities while in office. The Federal Office of Special Counsel also accused Navarro of breaking the Hatch Law after repeatedly attacking Biden in a series of interviews and cable statements posted on Twitter.

Navarro disputed the allegation, saying he released the report “in his capacity as a private citizen”.

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Councilor Stephen Miller joined Navarro in publicly promoting the Trump campaign’s legal efforts to overturn his electoral defeat, frequently appearing on Fox News to claim they have evidence to prove widespread electoral fraud.

After the election, the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said there was “no evidence that a voting system suppressed or lost votes, altered votes or was compromised in any way. whether it be”.

In December, former United States Attorney General William Barr, widely regarded as one of Trump’s most loyal officials, also said there was “no evidence” to support the fraud claims generalized electoral system.

Newsweek has contacted Navarro for further comment. This story will be updated with any response.

