China implements world’s largest climate migration program

“City dwellers have to pay for water, vegetables, electricity, even to go to the toilet, but a country man like me doesn’t have to pay for all of that,” said Xiang, 47, emphasizing that it may be difficult to find a job at the relocation center. Whether you are a villager or an urbanite, you have to travel far anyway to work as a migrant worker, so what good is it? “

Xiang’s reluctance to leave one of the hundreds of Chinese counties that the government says are threatened by natural disasters, extreme weather or climate change shows the challenge Beijing faces in implementing the bigger state relocation program to the world. Officially referred to as ecological migration “, it is designed to depopulate areas for reasons ranging from the cost of providing infrastructure in remote locations, to land degradation from over-farming, or even the construction of a new one. dam (the 1.3 million people evacuated for the Three Gorges Reservoir dams were also ecological migrants.) But more and more, its inhabitants of towns and villages in the north and west are suffering the full brunt of the drought, global warming and desertification, are called to move.

Few governments outside of China have the capacity to enforce such massive migrations, putting the world’s most populous nation at the forefront of global change as temperatures rise, populations rise and that water and food resources are becoming scarce. The mixed results of China’s experience are a lesson for other countries about the pitfalls of creating new cities for displaced people.

Resettlement does not always have great results for people in terms of economic fortunes, which is very much tied to their land, ”said Sam Geall, Acting Managing Director of China Dialogue and Associate Researcher at Chatham House which focuses on climate policy. end up in the informal economy after the collapse of traditional community structures.

The village of Xiangs is located in Guizhou, the province with the largest ecological migration program in China, which has set itself the goal of displacing 2 million people between 2012 and 2020. It is one of the most important regions. poorest countries, where tens of millions of people lived in mountainous areas with little arable land. Most of the terrain is karst, a thin layer of soil overlying limestone bedrock carved out by underground streams, creating sinkholes and caves. Geology, deforestation and climate change have combined to transform up to 3 million hectares (7.4 million acres) of the province into a rocky desert. Last year, Guizhou suffered its worst flooding in 60 years, and 54 people died or disappeared due to natural disasters.

I couldn’t find any flat land where the soil is thick and fertile, ”said Yu Fei, 43, who lived in a village in Changshun County. I had to use my fingers to feel the ground to see where it was rocky or where the corn could survive. “

Yu accepted the government’s relocation offer four years ago. Her family got two free apartments at Kangshun Relocation Compound, each measuring 70 square meters. She owns a restaurant near the new settlement and is happy that the family has moved, although sometimes she misses the old traditions of her village, such as songs and Spring Festival celebrations.

Many of those who embraced relocation had previously worked in cities far from home as part of the country’s migrant workforce, and they are happy to have the conveniences of the new relocation centers.

Better to move, ”said Li, 35, a former migrant worker, who moved to Zhengguang Migrant Settlement Complex in northeast Guizhou, where he runs a small parcel delivery business. . an accident in his old hometown because there was no hospital nearby.

Now we have a hospital just 10 minutes away and my son goes to a school in our residential complex which offers breakfast and lunch, ”said Li, who, like many people in China, only gave his Last name. When I was a kid I had to walk an hour to get to school.

At a table near the entrance to the new town, recruiting officer Chen Fenping is waiting to register new residents for the training.

Anyone who wants to find a job will find one, ”Chen explains. The school trains cooks, electricians, housekeepers and dressmakers, paying students 40 yuan per day during the month of class, before presenting them to an employer. She says many villagers find it difficult to adjust to fixed working hours.

But not everyone is moving voluntarily.

China has uprooted communities from their ancestral homes and resettled them, sometimes hundreds of miles away, for decades. Often, as in the case of the Three Gorges, the exodus is compulsory. But even when it is supposed to be voluntary, overzealous officials sometimes pressure residents to leave in order to achieve Party goals.

I received a call from the village chief, who told me that I had to move without giving a reason, ”said Chen Minglan, 54. The next thing I know is that my vegetable garden was destroyed without my consent. Chen is from an ethnic minority group and can only write his name in Chinese. She stays at home, looking after her grandchildren, while her husband works at a construction site in eastern Zhejiang Province, 1,300 kilometers away.

More than 4,000 families have moved to Zhengguang compound since 2019, yet there is an air of emptiness. Most of the people around are women, children or the elderly. Many men work far away in the big cities. Ties to their old village houses can be seen in the traditional ethnic blue hats that women wear to the market, balancing a bamboo basket over their shoulders. A former village doctor in his 80s sits at a table outside his apartment building and sells herbs from the mountains.

These old village ways are often uncomfortable with city authorities. Last year, resident Chen Minglan secretly planted cucumbers on a slope behind her apartment. His clandestine vegetable garden was destroyed by community leaders. The Guizhou Ecological Migration Office did not respond to a request for comment.

Surveys conducted in two of Guizhou’s ecological resettlement sites by the Guizhou University of Finance and Economics show that due to language and cultural barriers and other obstacles to integration, 79% of migrants are are found without a stable job. Almost three-quarters of those interviewed cited the break-up of their old networks because the villagers were sent to different places.

The government said the programs are important, not only to protect people from natural disasters, but also to support poverty reduction. As the Chinese Communist Party celebrates its centenary this month, it claims to have lifted 100 million people out of poverty by the end of 2020, many in climate-fragile regions.

The ecological migration project helps transfer rural populations to cities and villages, promote infrastructure construction, expand city scale, enhance urban economic vitality and accelerate the pace of urbanization China National Rural Revitalization Bureau said.

Propaganda slogans supporting this idea and quoting President Xi Jinping are all over Guizhou. We will resolutely win the battle against poverty, ”reads a panel painted on a wall in Xiangs village in Maan. But relocation is not a silver bullet to poverty.

A lot of policies are based on the understanding that urbanization in some way is inherently good and the right way to reduce poverty, ”said Andrew Stokols, a former Fulbright scholar who has studied the effects of forced relocation in the city. western China. Are you really out of poverty or just owning a new home? “

The reality is that most Chinese migrants left their villages a long time ago for economic reasons. In Maan, Xiang Yang’s three children have all gone to work or study in the city and have no intention of returning. Her neighbor moved to a nearby town, only returned for the holidays to visit his 82-year-old mother, Tang Wanmei, who refuses to leave and plays traditional folk songs every day at full volume on a loudspeaker. .

I’m so old now, ”says Tang, sitting in a bamboo chair facing the mountains. I am happy to live here.

