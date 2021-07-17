PPKM emergency lasts 2 weeks, Jokowi asks for social assistance, don’t be late





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi)

Journalist: Abdul Basith Bardan | Editor: Yudho Winarto KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) once again reminded his ministerial ranks to distribute social assistance (bansos). Particularly with regard to the social assistance rice distribution plan to the community during the implementation of the Emergency Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM). There are still many people who did not receive social assistance during the 2 weeks of the emergency PPKM implementation in Java and Bali. “I ask not to be late, whether it is PKH, the BLT village fund, whether it is cash aid, do not be late and especially rice aid, basic food aid. This week must come out “Jokowi said during the introduction to the PPKM Emergency Assessment Restricted Meeting at Merdeka Palace on Friday (7/16). Jokowi called for the distribution of social assistance to be accelerated. He asked the Minister of Social Affairs and Bulog to immediately distribute the rice aid. Subsequently, the implementation of the distribution of social assistance can be directly assisted by the Financial and Development Control Agency (BPKP). BKPK will oversee the distribution of social assistance so that it is just in the right place. Read also: Jokowi sheds light on Satpol PP case hitting store owners “Do not hesitate because the principle is that the most important is that we do not steal, that we do not take,” said Jokowi. It is also asked to do the same in the distribution of aid in vitamins and medicines. The distribution of vitamins and medicines is necessary as there is currently a shortage of supplies. Earlier, the director of the Center for Economic and Legal Studies (Celios) Bhima Yudhistira said that the distribution of social assistance was very slow. Indeed, the implementation of the emergency PPKM makes it difficult for some people to meet their daily needs. “Ideally, assistance should be provided before the emergency PPKM is carried out, as what is happening now is that many cannot work due to restrictions,” Bhima said. This condition is believed to cause people to fall into poverty. Rice is important to the community as food expenses cover 70% of the expenses of low-income people. Read also: UPDATE Corona Indonesia, Saturday (7/17): Added 51,952 new cases, obedience to wearing masks DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Abdul Basith Bardan

Publisher: Yudho Winarto

