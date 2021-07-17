Michael Jackson was playing video games with Donald Trump Jr.





Michael Jackson was known for many things throughout his decades-long career. His friendship with the Trump family is usually not one of them. The King of Pop has crossed paths with Donald Trump many times, and has even bonded with his son, Donald Jr.

Portrait of Michael Jackson in 1996 wearing hat and sunglasses | Bob King / Redferns Michael Jackson’s home in Trump Tower

A 2017 New York Times article described the many prominent celebrities who were once residents of the Trump Tower skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan. Among them was the King of Pop himself.

Jackson lived in Trump Tower for 10 months around 1994. At the time, Trump had gone bankrupt but continued to profit from his idol status in the business world. Jackson rented a duplex apartment near the top of the building and even turned one of the bedrooms into a dance studio with mirrors.

In his memoir Raising Trump, ex-wife of former President Ivana Trump revealed that Jackson was a frequent guest at the Trumps residence. But when he visited his neighbors’ luxurious apartment in the building, he spent less time with the adults and more with the children: Ivanka, Eric and Donald Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. | Olivier Douliery / AFP via Getty Images Michael Jackson and Donald Trump Jr.

In the late ’80s and early’ 90s, as video game consoles began to take hold in homes around the world, Trump Jr. was a fan of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and often played games himself. games. He thought back to his time with the late King of Pop during a 2019 appearance on Fox News.

“Michael Jackson used to come and he was our neighbor at Trump Tower,” he recalls. “So I was playing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with Michael Jackson!” You know, it’s early ’90s maybe even late’ 80s. Pic Michael.

Trump Jr. then revealed that his father stepped in and interrupted one of their dates to give Jackson a gift. “We play Nintendo and Michael really loves the game. So my dad comes in and says, ‘Well, why don’t you take the game, Michael? “

Trump Jr. was shocked that his father gave away one of his favorite toys. “I’m pretty sure Michael could have called Nintendo and said, ‘I want one,’ he said honestly.” It wouldn’t have been a big deal, but he just took it. “

Donald Trump and Michael Jackson | Donna Connor / FilmMagic Michael Jackson and the friendship of Donald Trump

Trump Sr. first met Jackson in 1988 when the Grammy-winning singer was on tour in support of his album Bad. After the show, Trump went backstage to meet the “Man in the Mirror” singer.

“I spoke to him for a little while,” Trump recalled in a 2009 interview with Larry King. “He was low-key, and I think there’s no way this guy is going to this stage to perform.

Two years later, Trump convinced Jackson to make an appearance at the opening of the now demolished Trump Taj Mahal hotel in Atlantic City, parading it in front of film crews and reporters. The following day, the Jackson’s friend Ryan White died of complications from AIDS, and Trump accompanied him to visit the grieving family in Indianapolis.

After Jackson moved into his Trump Tower apartment, Trump took him to a low-key dinner at lavish French restaurant Le Cirque. There was no entourage, no group, longtime butler Mario Wainter told Vulture. He came as a guest of Mr. Trump, and that’s it.

