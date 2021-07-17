The stifled search for COVIDs Patient Zero

Yet the WHO-China joint report identified the first known case of COVID as living on one side of the Yangtze River in Wuhan as the Wuhan government previously identified the case as a 41-year-old man living on the other. side of the river. . A WHO spokesperson explained the discrepancy as an editing error. Seriously? Loading Discovering this error follows the revelation that in May 2020, valuable data on the first cases of the virus in Wuhan had been deleted from an international database. Scientists at Wuhan University who deposited the genome sequences soon deleted them. We don’t know why, but American biologist Jesse Bloom managed to recover some of the data from Google’s cloud. It was not only Chinese scientists, under intense pressure from Beijing, who hampered the search for origins. Some Western scientists have not covered themselves with glory. In fact, the saga has raised troubling questions about the role of Western virology researchers and whether some have interfered in attempts to find the truth.

A recent study by Ryan Clarke and Lam Peng Er of the National University of Singapore reveals that Chinese virology labs have a dense and opaque network of links and collaborations with virologists in Western countries, including Australia. In fact, Western virologists have trained Chinese virologists, helped establish their laboratories, funded and conducted joint research, including extremely risky gain-of-function experiments to make SARS viruses more infectious to humans. Loading The COVID calamity puts them in a difficult position. Some have intervened to distract from the hypothesis of a laboratory leak. A few weeks after the Wuhan epidemic, the prestigious magazine The Lancet posted a declaration by 27 prominent public health scientists condemning conspiracy theories suggesting COVID-19 is not naturally occurring and suggesting that saying otherwise was racist. At the time, almost nothing was known about the origin of the virus, so the statement of these scientists seems to have been motivated less by good science than by the protection of careers and funding. The Lancet went to the ground but seems to have put political correctness ahead of science.

In what the British medical journal is now referring as a conspiracy to brand critics as conspiracy theorists, the statement turned out to be orchestra by Peter Daszak, a zoologist who has been a close collaborator with the Wuhan Institute of Virology on SARS-related coronavirus research. Loading The same Peter Daszak was selected by the WHO for the joint WHO-Chinese government team to investigate the origins of COVID, the one who effectively ruled out the hypothesis of a laboratory leak. It was only in recent months that independent virologists and biologists overcame their reluctance to speak out and called for a thorough and independent review of the laboratory leak hypothesis. China is likely to become the world’s leading power in virology in a few decades, thanks to Western aid. As Clarke and Lam point out, this will make China the best prepared country for the next pandemic.