Boris Johnson urged to relax 10-day quarantine rules now and not wait until August 16

SENIOR Tories have called on Boris Johnson to act now to relax the ten-day quarantine rules and not wait until August 16.

The Prime Minister had targeted this date in four weeks so that those who have been double bitten are exempt if they are cracked by the NHS application.

Boris Johnson has been urged by top Tories to relax 10-day quarantine rules now and not wait until August 16

But former chief government whip Mark Harper said: People are finding that removing restrictions on Monday won’t make sense if they are then told to self-isolate despite being vaccinated and not have Covid.

The rules proposed for August 16 make sense and reflect the reduced risk for full vaccination, but they need to be moved forward now.

Former Tory chief Sir Iain Duncan Smith said: Anyone who has had two injections should not need to self-isolate, nor will those who have been given a dose of the vaccine and tested negative.

If we don’t, it will be a disaster when we open up.

NHS chiefs have warned of a staff crisis, with up to one in four junior doctors being asked to self-isolate via the app in some hospitals and there are calls for exemptions for those in those roles .

Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said: I certainly think we should remove the requirement for NHS clinical staff to isolate, if they have had a negative PCR test.

Mr Hunt added that the NHS dashboard warning light would flash red if cases continued to rise with a possibility of reimposition of lockdown conditions.

He said: Covid hospital patients are doubling every two weeks. This means that we are heading towards 10,000 Covid hospital patients by the end of August, 20 times more than at the same time last year. It is a serious situation.

In September, we are almost certainly going to see infections reach a new daily high surpassing the daily level of 68,000, which was the previous daily high for January.

If they still go up as schools go up, they were going to have to reconsider some very difficult decisions. How we behave over the next few weeks will make a big difference.

Chris Hopson, of NHS Providers, said hospital bosses are finding staff isolations impacting their ability to provide care.