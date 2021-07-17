Politics
Boris Johnson urged to relax 10-day quarantine rules now and not wait until August 16
SENIOR Tories have called on Boris Johnson to act now to relax the ten-day quarantine rules and not wait until August 16.
The Prime Minister had targeted this date in four weeks so that those who have been double bitten are exempt if they are cracked by the NHS application.
But former chief government whip Mark Harper said: People are finding that removing restrictions on Monday won’t make sense if they are then told to self-isolate despite being vaccinated and not have Covid.
The rules proposed for August 16 make sense and reflect the reduced risk for full vaccination, but they need to be moved forward now.
Former Tory chief Sir Iain Duncan Smith said: Anyone who has had two injections should not need to self-isolate, nor will those who have been given a dose of the vaccine and tested negative.
If we don’t, it will be a disaster when we open up.
NHS chiefs have warned of a staff crisis, with up to one in four junior doctors being asked to self-isolate via the app in some hospitals and there are calls for exemptions for those in those roles .
Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said: I certainly think we should remove the requirement for NHS clinical staff to isolate, if they have had a negative PCR test.
Read our live coronavirus blog for the latest updates
Mr Hunt added that the NHS dashboard warning light would flash red if cases continued to rise with a possibility of reimposition of lockdown conditions.
He said: Covid hospital patients are doubling every two weeks. This means that we are heading towards 10,000 Covid hospital patients by the end of August, 20 times more than at the same time last year. It is a serious situation.
In September, we are almost certainly going to see infections reach a new daily high surpassing the daily level of 68,000, which was the previous daily high for January.
If they still go up as schools go up, they were going to have to reconsider some very difficult decisions. How we behave over the next few weeks will make a big difference.
Chris Hopson, of NHS Providers, said hospital bosses are finding staff isolations impacting their ability to provide care.
Sources
2/ https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15621537/boris-urged-relax-10-day-quarantine-rules/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]