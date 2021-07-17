Rudy Giuliani was so ‘unbelievably drunk’ on election night that Trump’s advisers feared he would shatter precious White House china, says Michael Wolff





President Donald Trump’s lawyer and former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani has always been “buzzed”, according to Michael Wolff’s new book. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani was “unbelievably drunk” on election night, according to biographer Michael Wolff.

Trump aides feared the former New York mayor would break the precious White House porcelain, Wolff said.

Giuliani was “always buzzed” and Trump had concerns about his drinking, Wolff claims in his new book.

Rudy Giuliani was so drunk on election night that former President Donald Trump’s aides feared he might accidentally shatter precious White House porcelain, presidential biographer Michael Wolff told MSNBC.

Wolff described how on the night of November 3, 2020, the former New York mayor struggled to maintain his balance while trying to convince others that Trump had been re-elected.

At one point, he was taken to the White House porcelain room by several of the former president’s aides, Raw Story reported. “And by that point Rudy was incredibly drunk, sneaking up that way and that way,” Wolff told MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell on Friday afternoon.

“And China, this cutlery from every president is very valuable, and Trump’s aides were obviously, or rightly, concerned about what Giuliani was saying to the president about the election and giving him this misinformation,” Wolff continued. “But they were also worried that he would break the porcelain.”

Wolff then clarified that Giuliani was “really drunk”.

According to Wolff’s new book, “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Chairman,” Trump aides believed Giuliani was “still buzzing” or “desperately in the mumble tank.”

Trump once said in the days following the November 2020 election that Giuliani drank too much and often said things that weren’t true, Insider’s Sonam Sheth reported.

Wolff’s new book makes other explosive claims. Trump’s close associates believed the former president was “out of his rock,” Wolff also wrote.

