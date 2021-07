[COMMENTARY/WATCH] “Why is Donald Trump a free man? “

Ah, THE question. There are a lot of flippant answers whenever someone asks the seemingly rhetorical question of whether / when Donald Trump will ever be held accountable for his many transgressions against American democracy and the rule of law, and what it would look like. this responsibility. Before the years 2016-2021, he was as regular a citizen as anyone under the law. But his father’s name and money protected him to the point that he cultivated the nickname “Teflon Don” because no prosecution or alleged crime could ever be brought against a man so bad at laundering money that he bankrupted two casinos.

But after overtaking (or, in Donald’s case, golf-carting) the IRS forever, his past finally caught up with him earlier this month when 15 charges were laid against the Trump Organization, which has quietly sacked CFO Allen Weisselberg as he faces a complete dismantling with more charges on the way. Amateur tipsters are betting on kid Trump who will throw the rest of the family under the biggest legal bus in recent history. They’re all still free, but honestly, for how long? And will Donald really pay for everything he’s done?

The two-time popular vote loser, twice impeached, is still trying to win the election he lost nearly nine months ago while desperately swindling his base to pay the last lawyer in America to represent him. The average American citizen watches him get away with things we would have already been convicted of before that sentence was typed in, so why does he get a pass over and over again?

why is trump still free why why pic.twitter.com/hXNtKs2vC0

– Big Al (@ 1307th) July 17, 2021

It’s a frustrating fact of life here on Earth One that the idiocracy of Earth Two will occasionally bleed, but that doesn’t mean we just have to take it.

As I told @CharlesMBlow on his @BNCNews show: January 6 was an act of domestic terrorism according to the FBI and we have to define it as such: EVERY attacker is a TERRORIST and Trump instigated a TERRORIST attack. Why are over 500 Trumpers arrested for January 6 but Trump is walking free ?! pic.twitter.com/uxMzGAuRl1

– (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 10, 2021

While ordinary people may wonder how anyone thinks someone named Trump is running for anything in 2024, with the possible exception of Inmate of the Month, MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross dedicated her segment ” Make It Make Sense “to explain how there are actually people who think Donald’s legal problems might actually help him in 2024. Remember when it was bad to be a criminal and a traitor?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hillreporter.com/commentary-watch-why-is-donald-trump-a-free-man-107155 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos