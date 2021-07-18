Rachel Johnson opens up about new brief detailing ‘mid-life political crisis’: NPR

MICHEL MARTIN, ANIMATOR:

It has become a hallmark of this polarized era – families divided by politics and not just here in the United States In the United Kingdom, the dividing line in recent years has been Brexit, the debate that has gone on for decades. years on the question of whether and how Britain should leave the European Union. A key figure in this fight has been Boris Johnson, the current Prime Minister and former Mayor of London, who not only broke with his own party to push Britain out of the EU, but he also broke with a much of his family, including his sister Rachel. , who went so far as to run for a seat in the European Parliament to insist on this point.

Rachel Johnson writes about all of this in her funny and poignant new book titled “Rake’s Progress: The Madcap True Tale Of My Political Midlife Crisis”, Rake being her childhood nickname. There are plenty of juicy insider details, but also a conflict that many Trump-era Americans will recognize – a deep love for his brother Boris as well as a deep horror of his stance on Brexit. She read us an extract.

RACHEL JOHNSON: (reading) Politics is politics, and family is family. It will never change. Family will always come first. But whenever someone puts up a sad / funny three word story on Twitter, I’m tempted not to write that my phone is dead or that it left me like the others but Boris’ sister. I never did, because I hate the story of the traitorous sister. But what he did changed the course of history. It looked like a compass error, harder to correct with every mile traveled. And just Cameron played Russian roulette with the country and, as writer Robert Harris ruled, blew his brains out, I was afraid my brother was stuck in this Bruce Springsteen song. His heart was hungry, but he took a wrong turn and kept going.

MARTIN: Rachel Johnson’s campaign for the European Parliament, her very first run for public office, was not a success. She specifies that she was not good at it. But as Johnson also points out, she has come to see her brother publicly oppose Brexit on principle.

JOHNSON: I couldn’t just sit there and think to myself, well, you know it’s going to happen no matter what I do because I felt it was my responsibility to take a stand and be counted among the people who thought it was a terrible idea.

And I have to say I know it happened, but I still think it’s a terrible idea. I mean, I know I was trying to figure out why I think this is such a bad idea. And I think it boils down to that. I had learned my trade at the Financial Times. I worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. I did not see the benefit from an economic or diplomatic point of view. I just couldn’t, and still can’t. And that’s where we are.

MARTIN: You know what’s painful, honestly, to read in the book is the misogyny directed at you. This will be familiar to many women who have been in the public eye – journalists, people appearing for public office. But I’m sorry, you know, the endless comments about your hair, your intelligence, your abilities. Is there a lesson here, or are you just thinking about naming the disease, hoping someone else will cure it?

JOHNSON: What’s strange is that it’s about – it’s like online misogyny is a lot like criticism and praise in real life. No matter how hard you try, you only really believe in reviews because when someone tweets, you know, I loved Rachel’s book or she was great on the radio, I don’t pay it any attention. And I think I would be a sap if I believed it. Yet as soon as someone tweets, you know Rachel’s the dumbest Johnson, you know I’d rather fuck Boris than Rachel and I’m straight, you know, all those things you get as a woman in the eyes of the audience – a lot of it overwhelms you. But I’m afraid some of it will poison and, you know, it will affect you.

I’m pretty good at ignoring it because I think if I want to have a public career, it goes with the territory here. And no one is defending you. No one calls him. It’s weird. I mean, I don’t know if it’s the same in Washington. Well, actually Donald Trump did it to Megyn Kelly himself, you know? We have seen it. We’ve seen it roughly.

MARTIN: It’s a whole different book.

(TO LAUGH)

MARTIN: But, you know, I – can I just say – I have to say, given your frankness about sexism towards you, I was a little shocked by one of the columns I read from. yours in the Daily Mail on Meghan Markle. before getting married.

JOHNSON: Yeah – no, no, I’m very happy to talk about it …

MARTIN: I would like you to do it. I want to say…

JOHNSON: … Because it was a complete misstep. It was a – I missed – I didn’t know – sure.

MARTIN: I’m just saying your column refers to his exotic DNA …

JOHNSON: Yeah, yeah.

MARTIN: … His dreadlocked mother was born on the wrong side of the rails.

JOHNSON: Yeah, no, no, totally.

MARTIN: I don’t …

JOHNSON: It was …

MARTIN: I don’t understand how someone like – like you who listens to the disgust directed at you – is that funny? I do not understand.

JOHNSON: Yeah, no. This is a fair point. I mean, what I would say is it was out of ignorance. It was 2014, 2015, before I learned more about the connotations of the word – I used exotic. I literally didn’t know. I – what I was trying to do, which was also rude and probably unwarranted, was distinguish between the Spencers and the legacy of Meghan Markle.

Now, this is territory that no one would venture into now because it is too dangerous. It’s instant cancellation. It’s – I know now. But seven years ago when I wrote this I thought, you know, that was a sweet thing to say about Meghan Markle. But it follows me everywhere, and it’s sad, you know? It’s your right to talk about it. And I am very ashamed of it.

MARTIN: Well, you obviously felt strongly that Brexit was the wrong way for Britain. You said it very clearly. And you wrote, you know, crying when you heard of the referendum result in 2016. Now that’s pretty much a done deal. What? Tell us a little more about your thoughts on the current situation in your country?

JOHNSON: Well, it’s really hard, as I was explaining, to determine where we’re at. I mean, economically, we’ve taken a huge hit, you know? We have a few trade deals with countries like New Zealand and Australia. But why in my opinion would you want to send and buy things from a country that is 9,500 miles away when you have a business – the largest trading block in the world, sitting at your doorstep 22 miles away.

So, you know, there are non-tariff barriers to trade. Northern Ireland is a powder keg. And we have fairly prevalent COVID with the delta variant. But next Monday will be a day of freedom, and everyone will be – all the restrictions are going to be lifted except for mosques and public transport and stuff like that. So, you know, we’re trying to get back to some kind of normalcy, but I don’t think life will ever be normal. In addition to Brexit, we had COVID. It’s just a total monster show, really.

MARTIN: Your brother got sick, and his current wife got sick.

JOHNSON: It was awful. It was really horrible. And I’m so glad he got away with it. And he’s doing very well. And they had a lovely baby, Wilf. And, you know, it’s been – you know, there’s been a lot of very good, happy things. But life is complicated, you know? Large families are complicated. Divorce is never easy.

MARTIN: Yes.

JOHNSON: And when I say divorce, I mean divorce from the EU.

MARTIN: Well, before I let you go, one of the things that I think is going to interest people is that you go through something that a lot of people in the United States have gone through, which is -to say that there is – a division over something deeply significant. And, yes, your book is funny. And it’s called The Madcap, you know, Tale. But for – it’s still very painful for a lot of people. And you write, you know, despite the fact that you and your brother the Prime Minister were on the other side of the debate, you still think that’s fundamentally wrong. You love him and you stay loyal to him. And I’m just wondering, you know, since a lot of people here in America are going through the same reality – I mean, obviously their brethren aren’t running the country right now, are they? But many families remain divided over politics. And I was just wondering if you have any ideas on how to experience this duality.

JOHNSON: Well, the way we did it was – my two tenets was if I saw it, it was so much fun. I didn’t want to spoil it by talking about Brexit. The second principle I have is that since I’m kind of a semi-public figure here, I never say anything in public that I wouldn’t say to him in private. So I try to speak only from a sense of my own principle. I would never do anything to intentionally hurt him.

I don’t agree with his policy, but I don’t want to hurt him. And when I say his policies, I think his policies around the EU, I mean, I think he handled the pandemic as well as anyone in his place could have. I mean, there were some missteps, but, you know, it’s easy to tell in hindsight. So I am here to support him. I don’t think Brexit is a good idea. I still don’t. But if he can make it a big success, so much the better or pat his elbow because the country needs it. We went.

MARTIN: It was Rachel Johnson. His new book is called “Rake’s Progress: The Madcap True Tale Of My Political Midlife Crisis”. Rachel Johnson, thank you very much for speaking with us, and I hope we will discuss this again.

JOHNSON: I loved it. Thank you very much for taking the time.

