Jokowi calls extension of PPKM emergency very sensitive matter





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi)

Journalist: Yudho Winarto | Editor: Yudho Winarto KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that extending the Emergency Community Activity Restriction (PPKM) is a sensitive issue, so it should be decided carefully. “This is a question from the community, an important thing we need to answer is, will the emergency PPKM be extended or not? If you want it extended, how long?” Jokowi said in a statement via the presidential secretariat YouTube. , Saturday (7/17). “This is really a very sensitive issue. It needs to be decided with a clear thought. Don’t get it wrong (decide),” he said. Meanwhile, Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture (Menko PMK) Muhadjir Effendy said President Jokowi has decided to extend the emergency PPKM until the end of July 2021. Read also: President Jokowi orders Minister of Finance to increase budget for free medicines for isolated patients in Pasien This was conveyed by Muhadjir during his visit to the University Club UGM hotel which served as a shelter for Covid-19 patients in Yogyakarta on Friday (7/16/2021). “Previously, at the restricted Cabinet meeting I attended when I was in Sukoharjo (Central Java), it was decided by the president to continue this PPKM until the end of July,” Muhadjir said, as the president reported. Among, Friday (7/16/2021). President Jokowi, Muhadjir said, also said that the decision to extend the emergency PPKM comes with many risks. Meanwhile, the risks include how to balance between disciplining residents to adhere to health protocols as per PPKM standards with the distribution of social assistance. According to Muhadjir, social assistance cannot be paid for by the government itself. However, assistance is mutual cooperation with the community and a number of other agencies. Read also: Interior Minister asks Satpol PP to perform his duties without resorting to violence “This social assistance cannot be borne by the government itself, so the community, including the UGM university community, under the leadership of the Chancellor, is helping those less fortunate because of this PPKM policy,” said Muhadjir. This article was published on Kompas.com with the title “Jokowi: Extend the emergency PPKM on sensitive issues, don’t get me wrong …” DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



