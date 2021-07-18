Politics
Football bans for racist social media could start this week if Boris Johnson backs the plan
Social media enemies could be banned from football fields as early as this week if Boris Johnson accepts an astonishing offer from Labor.
Keir Starmer will order his MPs to vote with the Tories if the government agrees to emergency legislation to impose the ban before Parliament rises for the summer on Thursday.
But if the PM rejects the olive branch of Labor leaders, he will miss the window of opportunity and the law will not be changed for two years.
Shadow Culture Secretary Jo Stevens said: Black footballers cannot wait another two seasons for the Tories to act.
They need to change the law immediately and if they do, support it.
England players Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho were targeted after missing penalties in the Euro 2020 final.
Johnson wants to extend football ban orders to those who use social media platforms to post vile racist messages by amending the Online Safety Bill.
But that won’t come into effect until 2023 at the earliest.
If the Prime Minister acts now, he will have overwhelming support from voters with 65% in favor of removing their online anonymity. Less than one in ten is against it.
And an exclusive Sunday Mirror Redfield & Wilton Stratagies poll also shows that four in ten say individuals who post racist bile and the media companies that broadcast it should be prosecuted.
More than half of those polled say the disgusting behavior of supporters who injured 19 police officers in last Sunday’s final may have compromised our chances of hosting the 2030 World Cup.
Lib Dem peer David Goddard said: It is only by the grace of God that no one was killed.
And the former Assistant Deputy Commissioner of the Met, Assistant Deputy Commissioner Brian Paddick, added: Threats and violence from thousands of drunk and ticketless fans made this experience a frightening one.
Former British Olympic Association chairman Colin Moynihan criticized the police and FA for not putting up barriers far from the ground, as was done for the 2012 Olympics.
He added: It would have prevented tailgating which has been reported as a major concern.
And he said such preparations must be made for 2030 if the UK is to have any hope of hosting World Cup events.
There have been 1,600 football ban orders since their introduction in 2000. FBOs allow magistrates to bar fans from attending matches in the UK and abroad.
Offenders must surrender their passports and report to the police. But the law does not cover online abuse.
Four in ten voters say footballers kneel, but 56% say it should be a matter of personal choice.
Half of those polled said it was not a political gesture and only a manifestation of opposition to racism.
Sources
2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/football-bans-racist-social-media-24557646
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
