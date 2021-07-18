Many oxygen factories can be increased in capacity, some can be shut down again





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo said that there are still many manufacturers today oxygen whose capacity can be increased. There are also factories that are no longer in production but can still be reused. Jokowi asked its staff to immediately find a solution to the growing need for oxygen following the surge in Covid-19 cases. "This morning I went to the factory, at PT Aneka Industri, I got a lot of information from there that in fact there are still many factories whose capacity can be increased. also has factories that are turned off that can be turned on but need funding, "Jokowi said in the introduction of the PPKM emergency assessment meeting on July 16, 2021, released by the Presidential Secretariat on Saturday (7/17 / 2021). "Please find a solution to this as well because whatever we do, we have to prepare if there is really a spike and the oxygen needs can be met," he said. Read also : Tangerang city government asks central government for drug and oxygen supply for Covid-19 patients Thus, according to Jokowi, if all the national oxygen producers are mobilized, they can meet the oxygen needs to face the pandemic.

Therefore, he asked the state-owned oxygen producers to help him. "Regarding SOE, I think it can help because oxygen can also come out of it. Krakatau Steel for example, our fertilizer factories, our petrochemical industry can all help," added the head of the State. Previously, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said that the oxygen needs of Covid-19 patients are currently increasing very rapidly. In one day, the oxygen requirement reaches almost 2,000 tonnes. "The need for oxygen has indeed increased very rapidly from the previous 400 tonnes per day, which rapidly increased to almost 2,000 tonnes per day," Budi said at a virtual press conference after a limited meeting with President Joko Widodo and a number of relevant ministers. on Friday (7/16/2021). Read also : Sorry for the moment, the emergency room does not accept services for patients who need oxygen To anticipate the magnitude of the need, the government uses the overcapacity or oxygen overcapacity of factories and industries in the country. This strategy is in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry where in one day there are 240 tons to 250 tons of excess oxygen that can be used. In addition, the government is also looking to purchase 20,000 to 30,000 oxygen concentrates.

