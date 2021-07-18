What is the founding spirit of the CPC?

Editor’s Note: This podcast series explains how China works. It presents key excerpts from Xi Jinping’s speech at an event on July 1 to celebrate the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party. In the speech, Xi recalled the lessons of history and explored the role of the Party in China’s journey to become a moderately prosperous society.

All the struggles, sacrifices and creations by which the Party has united and led the Chinese people over the past hundred years have been linked by one ultimate theme resulting in the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

With the salvos of the October Revolution in Russia in 1917, Marxism-Leninism was introduced to China. Then, in 1921, as the Chinese people and the Chinese nation were undergoing a great awakening and Marxism-Leninism closely integrated with the Chinese labor movement, the Chinese Communist Party was born. The founding of a Communist Party in China was a landmark event, which profoundly changed the course of Chinese history in modern times, transformed the future of the Chinese people and nation, and altered the landscape of global development. .

From the very day of its founding, the Party has made the pursuit of happiness for the Chinese people and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation as its aspiration and mission. All the struggles, sacrifices and creations by which the Party has united and led the Chinese people over the past hundred years have been linked by one ultimate theme resulting in the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

One hundred years ago, the pioneers of communism in China established the Chinese Communist Party and developed the great founding spirit of the Party, which includes the following principles: upholding truth and ideals, staying true to our original aspiration and mission founder, fighting courageously without fear of sacrifice, and remaining loyal to the Party and loyal to the people. This spirit is the strength of the Party.

Over the past hundred years, the Party has perpetuated this great founding spirit. Through his prolonged struggles, he developed a long line of inspiring principles for Chinese Communists and tempered a distinct political character. Throughout history, the spirit of the Party has been passed down from generation to generation. We will continue to promote our glorious traditions and maintain our revolutionary heritage so that the great founding spirit of the Party is always kept alive and pursued.

(Source: Excerpt from Xi Jinping’s speech at a ceremony marking the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2021.)

