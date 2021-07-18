Mike Lindell Says 2020 Election ‘Real Totals’ Trump 80M, Biden Less Than 68M





MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claimed that the “real totals” of the 2020 election show former Republican President Donald Trump winning 80 million votes while Biden got less than 68 million votes.

Lindell provided her erroneous counts during a speech at a recent stop on the ReAwaken America tour. The tour features various right-wing commentators who talk about contemporary politics.

“I’ll tell you this,” Lindell told the audience, “the real totals are Donald Trump 80 million and Biden less than 68 million – those are the real totals.” The audience applauded his request.

Biden won the election with over 81 million votes. Trump lost with over 74 million votes. But since the election, Lindell has repeatedly pushed Trump’s baseless claim that an unprecedented national plot of voter fraud “robbed” him of the election.

In May, Lindell falsely claimed Trump won with over 80 million votes. He also claimed Trump would have won if electoral fraudsters in six key battlefield states had not rigged the vote against him.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claimed that the 'real totals' of the 2020 election would show former Republican President Donald Trump winning 80 million votes and Biden's vote total to be less than 68 million.

Lindell said that “organic fraud” and “computer fraud” both cost Trump the 2020 election.

The “organic fraud” would have involved ballots cast by deceased persons, non-residents and minors as well as “false ballots”. Lindell believes critical battlefield states delayed releasing their final vote tally on election night once they realized Trump had a lead.

However, the final ballot count and state certifications were delayed after election night, in part because officials had to count large numbers of mail-in ballots. More voters used mail-in ballots in the 2020 election to avoid voting in person during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Lindell said his “cyber symposium” this month would reveal new evidence of China’s orchestrated voting machine fraud. He also said he had technology experts examining “packet captures” of voting machine data to show exactly when and where the voter fraud occurred.

This evidence, he added, will convince the Supreme Court to vote unanimously to restore Trump to power by the fall.

Lindell’s claims that Dominion Voting Systems’ machines reversed Trump’s votes for Biden in the 2020 election forced the company to file a $ 1.3 billion libel suit against him in February.

Lindell sued the company for $ 1.6 billion, claiming the company is a “government actor” that violated its constitutional rights to free speech and due process.

In early June, Lindell said Trump would resume his role as president by August. He has since readjusted the date of Trump’s return to this fall.

Lindell said Trump’s return to the White House would happen either through Supreme Court rulings or through “two other bonus tracks” involving vote audits in states Trump lost in 2020. One of these audits is currently underway in Maricopa County, Arizona.

However, constitutional law does not support Lindell’s prediction, according to Business Insider. The publication called Lindell’s claim a “patently bogus conspiracy theory” and said neither constitutional law nor legal precedent supported his claim.

Newsweek has reached out to Lindell for comment.

