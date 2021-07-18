Indonesia – New epicenter of Covid-19 in Asia





On July 16, Indonesia recorded 1,205 deaths from Covid-19, the highest number in the country since the start of the pandemic.

By Robin Gomes As the more virulent delta variant of Covid-19 causes record increases in infections and deaths in Indonesia, the nation of more than 270 million people has become the new epicenter of the pandemic in Asia, replacing India. With 54,000 infections on Friday, the Southeast Asian nation tops the global ranking of new daily cases, followed by the UK with 51,870 cases and Brazil with 45,591. On Friday, the daily toll hit a low. a record high of 1,205 deaths, surpassing the country’s previous record of 1,040 deaths on July 7. The cumulative number of confirmed cases in Indonesia has thus risen to 2,780,803 since the government declared Covid-19 a public health emergency on March 31, 2020. Brazil dominated the world in terms of losses with 1,450 deaths on Friday. However, the numbers are considered a conservative estimate due to inadequate testing outside of Jakarta. The incidence of infections is equal to 169 cases per million population, but lower not only in the most affected European countries like Spain (498) but also in other countries in Southeast Asia, like the Malaysia (333). The stretched health system The crisis has overwhelmed the Indonesian health system. The country has around 400,000 hospital beds, 30% of which are allocated to Covid-19 patients. Ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday in May this year, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, only 23,000 beds out of 120,000 were occupied, but in the past six to seven weeks that figure has risen. at 90,000, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Tuesday. The government has focused its Covid-19 response on its most populous island of Java, where hospitals have been inundated with patients seeking treatment, but some more remote areas with much lower vaccination rates have started to see more infections. Like most countries in Asia, Indonesia has been affected by the Delta variant due to the slow pace of the vaccination campaign. So far, only 15.9 million people, or 5.8% of the population, have received two doses of the vaccine. Festivities and restrictions Home to 13% of the world’s Muslims, Indonesia is the largest Muslim majority nation. Experts say that the trips and celebrations of Eid al-Fitr are partly to blame for the outbreak of the epidemic. Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas issued a circular on Friday urging people to avoid travel and gather for the upcoming Eid-al-Adha festival. “When the government makes regulations that protect people, it is mandatory,” he said. The circular also called for the animal sacrifices traditionally performed at that time not to be done with large crowds. However, despite the warnings, mosques across the country were blocked for Friday prayers. Extended closure On July 3, authorities ordered the temporary closure of schools, parks, shopping centers and restaurants. President Joko Widodo has now decided to extend the Emergency Public Activities Restriction (PPKM) until the end of the month, a minister said. Antara News reported that the Minister for the Coordination of Human Development and Culture, Muhadjir Effendy, said on Friday that the president had decided to extend the PPKM until the end of July. Luhut Pandjaitan, coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investment, said on Thursday the government was preparing for the worst-case scenario. If we were talking about 60,000 [new cases per day] or slightly higher than that, it suits me anyway. Hopefully the figure doesn’t reach 100,000. But even if we did, we were preparing for the worst-case scenario, Luhut said.

