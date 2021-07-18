All Afghan factions must sit together for peace in Afghanistan: Fawad





Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that peace can only be established in Afghanistan if all warring factions come together

“Lasting peace in Afghanistan was imperative economic progress for the entire region,” the minister said in an interview with a private news channel.

The minister categorically stated that Pakistan will not intervene inside Afghanistan but will play a role in restoring peace.

Fawad Hussain said some elements in Afghanistan want relations with New Delhi, but Afghanistan shares its border with Pakistan, not India.

“When the former Soviet Union attacked Afghanistan, Pakistan was not taken over, but later withdrew from Afghanistan, Pakistan had to face its consequences,” he said. he declared.

Then came the Osama bin Laden problem and this time again, debris was thrown in Pakistan, he said. “We saw the Afghan people as our brothers, we took care of more than 5 million Afghan refugees, the children of Afghan refugees studied in Pakistan and became engineers, doctors and athletes,” he said.

He said the Afghanistan cricket team was formed by Pakistan. He said the situation inside Afghanistan could be improved by the Afghan people and not by Pakistan.

The Afghan government and various factions must sit down together and find a solution to the problem. Pakistan persuaded the Afghan Taliban to negotiate with the United States and sit on the table with the Afghan regime. He called on Afghan leaders to think beyond themselves.

He said that if there is peace in Afghanistan, the economy of the whole region will change. He said a train service from Tashkent to Karachi via Kabul was being planned and a truck system was also in the works, but peace was a prerequisite. “There is no consensus on the constitution in Afghanistan. Unless there is a consensus on the constitution in Afghanistan, there can be no peace,” he said.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan understands Paktun traditions very well. The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has paid attention to the welfare of tribal people and Rs. 54 billion has been earmarked in this budget for the development of the amalgamated neighborhoods of Pakhtunkhwa.

The Information Minister said Afghanistan’s good relations with Pakistan were important for its economic progress. He said that the Afghan people share their religion and culture with the Pakistani people and not with the Indians.

“We have closed 90% of the border with Afghanistan,” he said, adding that “the blood of the Afghan people is as sacred as the blood of the Pakistani people.

We want to see peace in Afghanistan like peace in Pakistan. The children of Afghanistan are our own children and we are fighting for peace there, ”he said.

Fawad said that India wants to have its own terrorist network in Afghanistan, if Afghanistan becomes a peaceful place, the Indian terrorist network will be doomed. He said Pakistan wants peace, economic prosperity and stability in Afghanistan, as this will also benefit as the two countries were linked by close ties.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain believed that instability would be created in Afghanistan if a government was formed at gunpoint. He said the Interior Ministry has set up a committee to look into the issue of Afghan refugees.

He said several Indian terrorist networks had been unearthed in Balochistan. The minister said the government would negotiate with disgruntled people in the province.

Responding to a question, the federal minister said that elections were taking place in Azad Kashmir in 45 constituencies in total, that the PPP had presented its candidates only out of 8 and that the PML-N was only running out of 15. seats. He said that since these two parties did not have enough candidates, they were screaming hoarse and making allegations of rigging.

He said that the way Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue in international forums was unprecedented and if there was a Kashmiri ambassador in the world today, it was Imran Khan.

To a question, he replied that there was no plan to make Kashmir a province inside Pakistan and that Maryam Nawaz spoke the language of Modi.

He said the Kashmiris have the right to decide their own future.

Fawad Hussain said that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto had always been in politics in Pakistan while Asif Ali Zardari made the PPP a nationalist party of Sindh.

The minister said that PDM’s policy has nothing to do with ideology because Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s policy was based on madrassa students, and PDM’s failure was the result of his leadership. The PDM pursues a policy of self-interest, he noted.

He said opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif sent Rs 25 billion out of the country via Hundi, opened fake accounts in the names of employees of Ramzan Sugar Mills and Al Hudabia Sugar Mills.

He said Shahbaz Sharif was summoned by the FIA ​​for questioning, not harassment as he claimed.

“We want to build a country where the rich and the poor have equal justice,” he said.

