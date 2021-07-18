Bill Burr savages CNN as non-American sts chunks who want Trump for the odds





Bill Burr has ravaged CNN’s anchors this week as moronic, hating America blowers who secretly covet a second Trump presidency because he’s good at ratings.

I swear to god I can’t believe people are watching this channel. They’re so stupid, yelled the bombastic comedian and The Mandalorian star in a bloated, crass rant on his podcast this week.

They’re fking treacherous non-American street chunks, Burr, 53, said of the news network.

Burrs outburst aired in the Thursday edition of his Bills Monday Morning podcast. He launched into his anti-CNN tirade around 15 minutes.

The comedian said he was triggered by his mother-in-law who came to babysit her children.

She always puts CNN on. And do you know what these fucking morons are doing? Do you know what these fucking morons are doing ?! They were screwing up talking about Trump, Burr was seething with growing exasperation.

He said the network is obsessed with the former president because he’s good for business while President Biden’s boredom is hearing disaster.

Bill Burr claimed CNN must want Trump to return to office based on their coverage. Photo by ANDY JACOBSOHN / AFP via Getty Images

It’s like, do you think these people give a chairman fk whos? They want Darth Vader to come back. They want him to come back. Because they had nothing to say, because this is show business, and Joe Biden is fucking boring.

They can’t moan [Biden] because he wears a blue tie a Democrat, in other words.

So now what are they doing? They go there, they do what they did the first time to get this guy [Trump] elected, giving him all this free cover, when they act like they don’t like him. I don’t buy it. I don’t buy it. They are a corporate news channel.

Burr called those on CNN “non-American pieces of st.” Bloomberg via Getty Images

Burr is the second star of The Mandalorian to fuel a social media storm because of his outspoken views. Gina Carano was removed from the series and future Lucasfilm projects earlier this year for comparing left-wing fanatic attacks on Hollywood conservatives to the Holocaust.

Burr stood up for his co-star at the time, in his typically unfiltered way.

She was an absolute darling, he said. Super nice fking person.

CNN has hemorrhaged viewers since Trump left office, with a 68% drop in prime-time viewers in the second quarter year-over-year, according to Nielsen data.

The Washington Times reported earlier this year that CNN had lost 45% of its prime-time audience in the five weeks after Trump left.

