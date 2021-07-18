The opposition pak denounces the government of Imran Khan for the rise in the prices of oil and basic necessities





ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2021 08:28 AM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 18 (ANI): The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) criticized Imran Khan’s ruling government for raising oil and commodity prices in the country. Former Senate Speaker Senator Mian Raza Rabbani said Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf government was making concessions to the elite by withdrawing subsidies from the working class and the poor, The News International reported. “The government has given concessions to the construction mafia, stock exchanges, the auto industry and big business to promote crony capitalism,” he said. said the government, on the instructions of international funding agencies, is pushing the working classes to the wall. “Such a situation is ripe for massive social upheaval,” he said. The rise in oil prices near Eid, he said, the federal government took a toll on the common man. Senator Mian Raza Rabbani said that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Friday, which was not in quorum because only two out of 14 members were present, decided to increase the prices of ghee in utility stores in nearly 53% from Rs 170 to Rs 260 per kg and ground wheat prices from around 19% to Rs 950 per 20 kg bag from its current rate of Rs 800. Likewise, he said that sugar prices have been raised from the current rate of Rs 68 to Rs 85 per kg with an increase of 20 percent.

News International also reported, quoting the senator on July 15, that the government arbitrarily increased the prices of petroleum products, resulting in a snowballing effect on the prices of vegetables and domestic freight. Meanwhile, condemning the government for increasing the prices of essential commodities, PPP Vice President, Senator Sherry Rehman, said, “Tabahi Sarkar has increased the prices of essential commodities (wheat, sugar and edible oil) by 53 %, while weekly inflation hovers around 12.5%. Instead of providing relief before Eid, the government has dropped an inflation bomb on the people, while the Mafias are making billions. She said the current government doesn’t know how to run the country. “Utility stores introduced by the late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto were a primary source of subsidized items, but under Tabahi Sarkar these stores sell unaffordable goods while the ruling government mafia squeezed Rs 230 billion from the sugar crisis “, she added. According to the World Bank (WB), poverty in Pakistan fell from 4.4% to 5.4% in 2020, as more than two million people fell below the poverty line. Using the poverty rate of the lower middle income bracket, the WB estimated that the poverty rate in Pakistan was 39.3% in 2020-2021 and is expected to remain at 39.2% in 2021-2022 and could decline to 37.9% by 2022-2023, The News International reported. (ANI)

