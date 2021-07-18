Wang Yi: China opposes any attempt at regime change in Syria

China opposes any regime change attempt in Syria and will strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with Syria for the benefit of both peoples, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Saturday.

Wang made the remarks during a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, to whom the senior Chinese diplomat first conveyed cordial greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Under Assad’s leadership, the Syrian people have made valuable progress in fighting terrorism and opposing outside interference, Wang said, adding that Assad’s re-election reflects the strong confidence and support of the Syrian people. .

Wang praised the Syrian people as strong and dignified, adding that blatant foreign interventions in Syria have failed in the past and will not succeed in the future. He expressed the conviction that the Syrian people will be more united and engaged in the reconstruction and revitalization of their country.

Since establishing diplomatic ties 65 years ago, China and Syria have always trusted and supported each other, Wang said.

China appreciates Syria’s strong support on issues related to China’s core interests and major concerns, Wang said, adding that under the leadership of the two heads of state, China is ready to cooperate with China. Syria to advance traditional friendship and promote mutually beneficial cooperation. for the benefit of both peoples.

Reaffirming China’s strong support for Syria in safeguarding national sovereignty, territorial integrity and national dignity, Wang said that China opposes any attempt at regime change in Syria.

China strongly supports Syria in handling domestic issues under the “Syrian-led, Syrian-owned” principle established by the UN Security Council, and in formulating an inclusive and united political solution, Wang said.

He pledged that China will continue to firmly support Syria in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by providing vaccines and other medical supplies.

China will support Syria in improving the well-being of the Syrian people and accelerating the reconstruction process, while welcoming Syria to become a new partner in the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI ), said the top Chinese diplomat.

China will also support Syria in its opposition to unilateral sanctions, alleviating its humanitarian dilemma and combating terrorist forces in all their forms, Wang said, adding that China is willing to strengthen communication and cooperation with Syria for the sake of it. help improve its counterterrorism capabilities.

For his part, Assad asked Wang to convey his sincere greetings to President Xi while warmly congratulating the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on the 100th anniversary of its founding.

The Syrian leader praised the CCP leadership for leading the Chinese people down the socialist path with Chinese characteristics, offering a whole new choice of governance model for developing countries.

Assad said Syria sincerely appreciates China’s great help and its righteous stance on the Syrian issue. With the support of righteous forces including China, Syria has resisted outside interference and has come through the most difficult times, he added.

Syria, which still regards China as a sincere partner and friend, is committed to deepening its friendly cooperation with China and unconditionally supports China on issues related to Taiwan, Xinjiang and Hong Kong, the said. Syrian president.

He also expressed the hope of Syria to participate in the joint construction of the BRI, to strengthen cooperation with China in the fields of economy, science, culture and education, and join hands in the fight against terrorism.

Assad thanked China for providing humanitarian aid to Syria while pledging to step up party-to-party exchanges with China to learn from the CCP’s successes.

Wang also met the same day with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad, promising to strengthen ties and cooperation between the two countries.

Wang also attended the cooperation agreement signing ceremony.