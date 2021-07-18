Trump makes false claims about Arizona audit





PHOENIX (AP) Former President Donald Trump issued three statements in two days, falsely claiming that electoral fraud and irregularities cost him electoral votes in Arizona.

Trump relied on comments made Thursday by contractors hired by Republicans in the state Senate to oversee a partisan review of the 2020 vote count in Maricopa County, which includes the Phoenix subway.

The forensic audit, as Senate GOP leaders call it, is overseen by Cyber ​​Ninjas, a small computer security firm with no electoral experience before Trump started questioning the 2020 results. CEO Doug Logan spread false election conspiracy theories before he was hired to lead Arizona magazine.

Logan and Ben Cotton, a digital forensics analyst working on the audit, described the issues they believe require further investigation. Trump repeated them as proof that the election results are tainted.

County officials and election experts say the claims are false and based on a misunderstanding of election materials, which they say creates the appearance of irregularities where none exist.

Trump laid out his claims more specifically in a statement Friday night. A look at the irregularities he alleges in this statement:

ASSET: 168,000 fraudulent ballots printed on illegal paper (unofficial votes)

THE FACTS: This is all wrong. The ballots were not unofficial or printed on illegal paper, and even Logan never claimed they were fraudulent.

Logan held up the ballots, which were printed slightly off the front and back. He claimed it could result in the vote count for the wrong candidate if ink from one side bleeds to the other. He said the alignment issues mainly stem from the ballots, which are printed on the spot, and said around 168,000 ballots were cast this way. The overwhelming majority of voters in Arizona voted by mail.

We see a lot of very fine paper being used, especially on election day, Logan added.

The claim points to Sharpiegate’s debunked conspiracy theory that emerged in the days following the election. Election experts say the bleeding does not affect the vote count because bubbles on one side of a ballot do not line up with those on the other. Ballots that cannot be read are flagged and duplicated by a bipartisan team.

Arizona’s Election Procedures Manual only says that ballots must be printed in black ink on white paper of sufficient thickness to prevent the print from being discernible on the back of the ballot. Maricopa County uses Rolland’s 80-pound Votesecur paper, which is one of the papers approved by Dominion Voting Systems, which makes the county’s tabulation equipment, said Fields Moseley, a county spokesperson.

Logan provided no evidence that the alignment issues affected the vote count and said the issue requires further analysis.

___

TRUMP, citing 74,000 ballots received in the mail that were never mailed (ballots appearing as if by magic).

THE FACTS: No, there were no ballots that magically appeared. He alleges that the number of completed ballots received in the mail by election officials exceeded the number of people who earlier requested mail-in ballots by 74,000. But that’s not what happened at all.

The allegation misrepresents reports created for political parties to track who voted early so they can target their efforts to get the vote.

A report tracks all requests voters make for an early poll, by mail or in person, up to 11 days before the election. The other report tracks all ballots received the day before the election. This leaves a 10-day window during which people who vote in person but do not request a postal ballot would appear on one report but not the other.

___

TRUMP, claiming that 11,000 voters were added to the voters lists AFTER the election and still voted.

THE FACTS: There is nothing wrong with voter lists increasing after election day. The lists are simply updated to reflect the people whose provisional ballots are added to the tally after election officials verify that they are eligible to vote.

The allegation that the updated tally was the result of election wrongdoing first came from Logan last week, when he told state lawmakers 11,326 people who did not show up. on the November 7 version of the voters list, after the votes were cast, but then appeared on the December 4 voters list.

Maricopa County officials said Logan was probably referring to provisional ballots, which are cast by people who do not appear on the voters lists or do not have the proper identification on polling day. . They are only counted if the voter later demonstrates that he or she was eligible to vote. To be eligible, these voters must have registered before the deadline.

These go through a rigorous verification process to ensure that provisional ballots cast are only counted if the voter is qualified to vote in the election, Maricopa County officials wrote on Twitter. . It happens after election day. Only eligible voters are registered on the electoral rolls.

___

TRUMP, alleging that all machine access logs were erased and that the election server was hacked during the election.

THE FACTS: This goes against the obvious. The Maricopa County Election Server is not connected to the Internet, and independent auditors have found no evidence that the Election Server was hacked.

The Trump hacking allegation refers to the unauthorized downloading of public data from the county’s voter registration system. This system, which is connected to the Internet and widely accessible to political parties and election officials, is unrelated to the election management system, the web of tellers, computers and servers that count the votes.

The election management system is empty or kept disconnected from the rest of the county’s computer network and the Internet at large. Two companies certified by the US Election Assistance Commission to test voting systems found that machines in Maricopa County were not connected to the Internet and had no hardware or malware installed.

___

TRUMP: Arizona shows far more fraud and voting irregularities than it would take to change the election result.

THE FACTS: No. The number of potential fraud cases is well below President Joe Bidens’ margin of victory in Arizona.

County election officials identified 182 cases where voting issues were clear enough to refer them to investigators for further investigation, according to an Associated Press investigation. So far, only four cases have resulted in charges, including those identified in a separate state investigation. No one has been convicted. No person’s vote was counted twice.

Biden won Arizona by 10,457 votes out of 3.4 million votes. Of the four cases that resulted in criminal charges, two involved Democratic voters and two involved Republicans.

___

EDITOR’S NOTE A look at the veracity of politicians’ claims.

___

Associated Press writer Ali Swenson in Seattle contributed to this report.

___

Find AP Fact Checks at http://apnews.com/APFactCheck

Follow @APFactCheck on Twitter: https://twitter.com/APFactCheck

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/technology-joe-biden-arizona-government-and-politics-ap-fact-check-0e7fad7e5bdf02d953c6b90a474267cc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos