Government urged to allow normal operation of restaurants – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The government was urged by the Islamabad Restaurant Association (IRA) on Saturday to continue the normal operation of restaurants under the Covid-19 SOPs in order to save billions of rupees in investment and avoid unemployment.

Islamabad Restaurant Association president Khurram Khan here told reporters that due to Covid-19, restaurants and its related industries are not only suffering from the worst financial crisis, but are also fighting for their economic survival.

Speaking with Business Recorder about the 4th wave of Covid-19 and its possible impact on businesses, especially the restaurant and hospitality industry, Khurram said restaurants in Islamabad are facing a serious financial crisis since the Covid-19 outbreak in Pakistan last year; However, we continue to follow the government’s instructions in letter and in spirit.

He said that the IRA is fully committed to supporting the government’s program to fight Covid-19 and that the IRA in this regard has organized special vaccination camps in Islamabad to vaccinate all staff working in restaurants. .

The President’s Restaurant Association claimed that 100 percent of staff at IRA member restaurants were vaccinated and that the district administration checked it regularly. He added that restaurants are fully complying with NCOC guidelines to only allow vaccinated customers to dinner and not to allow any customers to dinner, who are not vaccinated, or have no proof of vaccination.

He mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it clear on several occasions that shutting down the industry is not a solution, but we still face shutdown whenever authorities step up efforts to combat the spread. of Covid-19. And if this trend continues to be so, our sector will hardly recover and this will not only hamper the economic growth of the country, but also create huge unemployment and thousands of families will suffer more.

According to a conservative estimate, around eight million employees work in restaurants and hotels across Pakistan. About 1,200 large and medium-sized restaurants in Islamabad are involved in the food sector and there are over 500,000 workers employed in restaurants in Islamabad alone, while more than 35 related sectors of the economy are attached to this industry. .

According to the statistics available with this subscription, this is a misperception that the cases of Covid-19 increase with the opening of restaurants, as the facts clearly show that the cases of Covid were on the increase, while the Restaurants still worked only for take out.

Commenting on the possible restriction on on-site dining, the IRA said authorities should allow restaurants to continue eating on-site because each restaurant only allows people vaccinated against Covid-19, so there is no reason that Covid-19 can spread from restaurants and catering facilities.

The restaurant industry is one of the largest industries in the country with billions of rupees in investment. However, investors face huge financial losses due to the restrictions related to Covid-19, Khurram added.

