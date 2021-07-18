PM Modi to attend all-party meeting called ahead of parliamentary session





Monsoon session of parliament will run from July 19 to August 13 (File) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a multi-stakeholder meeting called by the center today, a day before the start of the monsoon session of Parliament. The meeting, called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, will seek the cooperation of the opposition for the smooth running of the session. The government, which plans to introduce 30 bills, says it is ready to discuss all issues. Inflation, the government’s handling of the second wave of Covid should be raised by opposition leaders during the monsoon session. Congressman Rahul Gandhi, among other leaders, has relentlessly criticized the government for its handling of Covid. A meeting of the executive committee of the parliamentary party BJP and the parliamentary party NDA will also be held today. Rajya Sabha Vice President and President Mr. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday urged MPs to stand with the people amid the pandemic and discuss all issues related to it in the House to address concerns citizens. “A dysfunctional Parliament adds to the gloom and, therefore, all sections of the House should ensure a smooth and productive session as it provides an opportunity to address the concerns of those affected by COVID-19,” Mr. Naidu after chairing a meeting. leaders of various parties and groups of the Rajya Sabha. The leaders of 20 parties spoke at the meeting and made various suggestions. They also sought the cooperation of the government in addressing various issues of broader public interest. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will hold the sessions simultaneously with a minimal presence of officials, staff and media to ensure social distancing. The timing will be usual – from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. – with zero hour and question time included, officials said. The monsoon session of Parliament will run from July 19 to August 13. Since the start of the pandemic, three sessions of Parliament have been cut short while last year’s winter session had to be canceled.

