Politics
Boris Johnson cancels plans for Churchillian Freedom Day launch
Boris Johnson canceled plans for a Churchillian Freedom Day launch after No.10 expressed alarm over rising infections, The Mail on Sunday has learned.
Officials had discussed the lifting of Covid restrictions with a rousing speech by the Prime Minister at a historic location associated with the warlord – until science advisers feared the recent surge in cases.
Mr Johnson has abandoned his previously optimistic stance about dropping most restrictions tomorrow – including social distancing and legal limits on gatherings – and no longer refers to the moment as ‘irreversible’.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has abandoned plans for a Churchillian victory speech tomorrow due to rapidly rising number of Covid-19 infections
A government source said: “The plan was for Boris to effectively declare victory over the virus by invoking the Spirit of Churchill, with moving rhetoric in an appropriate manner. It no longer seems appropriate.
Despite the relaxation of the rules, official guidelines still advise wearing face masks in confined spaces such as shops and public transport, while pubs and bars should only be served at the table.
Mr Johnson published a biography of Churchill, writing that “he alone saved our civilization”.
Critics detected an attempt to draw parallels with his predecessor when the prime minister described him as “a complete genius” although “too many conservatives saw him as an unscrupulous opportunist”.
Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt called the situation “very serious” and raised the prospect of another lockdown this fall
The UK on Friday recorded more than 50,000 daily cases of Covid for the first time since mid-January and that tally is expected to soon surpass the previous peak of 68,000.
Yesterday, the number of daily cases reached 54,674, with 740 hospitalized patients and 41 deaths.
But vaccination rates are slowing, with 67,956 people receiving their first dose on Friday and 188,976 their second: Daily rates were well below the level at the height of the deployment.
The total number of people who received both doses across the UK is now over 35.7 million, just under 68% of adults.
Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt yesterday called the situation “very serious” and raised the prospect of another lockdown this fall.
Mr Hunt, who is now chair of the House of Commons health and social services committee, said if cases continued to rise in September, “I think we’re going to have to reconsider.”
He added that the NHS dashboard warning light “isn’t blinking orange, it’s blinking red”, although he admitted he hoped enough people had had the virus or vaccine to as the country approaches collective immunity.
Professor John Edmunds, a member of the Government’s Science Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said he believes the current wave “will be quite long and prolonged … my hunch is that we are looking at a high level of incidence for a while. extended period. all summer and probably most of the fall ”.
Tomorrow morning most Covid-19 restrictions lifted across England, though governments in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland reopen at a slower pace
He added that with infections doubling every two weeks, the number of cases could soon reach 100,000 a day – which he attributed to the number of young people still unvaccinated.
Highlighting the risks of unlocking, Sajid Javid revealed on Saturday that he had tested positive for Covid and was self-isolating – describing his symptoms as “mild” and saying he had received a double injection.
Even as other MPs rushed to wish him luck, alarm bells began ringing about a ‘pingemia’ at the heart of the government – with ‘close contacts’ from the Health Secretary potentially forced into home isolation for 10 days.
The Secretary of Health had visited the Commons and Downing street over the preceding days – and reportedly held a lengthy face-to-face meeting with Boris Johnson just before her symptoms developed – sparking concerns that senior Whitehall officials should be confined to the house.
An insider warned that “half of the Cabinet” could be isolated by the end of the week.
After feeling “a little groggy” on Friday night, Mr Javid – who received a double hit – passed a lateral flow test yesterday. When he came back positive, he began to self-isolate with his family while awaiting the results of a more reliable PCR test.
In a positive plus sign, SAGE today estimated England’s R-rate to be between 1.2-1.4, down from last week’s figure of 1.2-1.5 .
He said his symptoms were “mild” but that there were immediate concerns about those with whom he had been in contact, including ministers and senior officials.
Downing Street said last night that if Mr Javid’s PCR test was positive his loved ones would be found.
The health secretary was pictured leaving No 10 on Friday, shortly before he started to feel unwell, and earlier in the week he had visited vulnerable people in a house of care.
Schools, hospitals, transport services and factories have been decimated by staff shortages caused by the ‘pingemia’ of notifications on the NHS Covid app.
Hundreds of thousands of people have been told they are close to someone who tested positive and therefore need to self-isolate, while others have been contacted by Test and Trace call centers.
Unlike most ordinary members of the public, however, many Whitehall officials and ministers were able to continue visiting their offices if they passed a daily test.
They include Cabinet Minister Michael Gove, who was ‘nutted’ in May when he traveled to Porto to watch the Champions League football final, but was able to avoid self-isolation by participating in the a “research program” called the Daily Contact Testing Study.
The fear of Whitehall – just hours before the so-called Freedom Day measures Covid’s easing tomorrow – came as industry leaders warned of food shortages and unemptied trash cans if urgent action was not taken to address the sensitivity of the application.
A London Underground line closed yesterday when control room staff were forced to self-isolate, and teachers’ unions said there had been reports of children being removed from the school because parents were afraid of losing family vacations if they were “nuts”.
Do not panic ! Vaccines work as expected
Analysis by STEPHEN ADAMS, Medical Writer
MANY will be alarmed that despite a double injection, Sajid Javid has tested positive for Covid-19.
The Health Secretary is by no means a rare case: GPs across the country are seeing increasing numbers of fully vaccinated patients catching the virus.
In fact, more than 15,500 partially or fully vaccinated people per day report symptoms of Covid, according to the latest research.
That number climbed by about 40% in a week, according to the ZOE Covid Symptom Study, which uses an app downloaded by at least three million people to track the disease.
Surprisingly, data from ZOE suggests that the number of new cases in vaccinated people – called “breakthrough” infections – is expected to exceed unvaccinated cases within days.
Woman receives Covid vaccine at pop-up center in Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall to protect herself from virus
So what’s up? Fortunately, the message from scientists and clinicians this weekend is reassuring: a surge in cases among vaccinated was still expected and does not mean vaccines fail.
Although very effective at preventing hospitalizations and death, AstraZeneca and Pfizer jabs are significantly less effective at preventing any signs of infection. Simply put, jabs are better at blunting the virus than turning it off completely.
Latest figures show two doses of AstraZeneca are 67% effective in preventing symptomatic illnesses of the Indian variant – or Delta – which now accounts for almost all cases of Covid in the UK, while two doses of Pfizer are effective at 88%.
In contrast, two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine reduced the risk of hospitalization by 92%. The figure is 96 percent for two doses of Pfizer.
Figures like this are confirmed on the NHS frontline: An increasing number of people vaccinated are showing symptoms – but most do not become seriously ill.
“We are talking to many Covid positive patients who have received two vaccines,” Dr Richard Cook, a general practitioner in Sussex, told Pulse magazine last week. “For the record, they don’t seem too sick, and I’m not aware any of us are in the hospital.”
Tim Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London, who is leading the ZOE study, said: “In the UK, new cases among vaccinated people continue to rise and will soon overtake unvaccinated cases.
Members of the public queue outside to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a mass jab center in the Turbine Hall at Tate Modern
“This is probably because we are running out of susceptible unvaccinated people to infect, as more and more people are getting the vaccine.
“While the numbers look worrisome, it’s important to stress that vaccines have dramatically reduced serious infections and that post-vaccination Covid is a much milder disease for most people.”
NHS vaccination figures support Professor Spector’s analysis – the number of totally unvaccinated adults has risen from 20 million three months ago to seven million now. Meanwhile, the number of people with double bites has increased from ten million to 35.7 million.
Dr Raghib Ali, Senior Clinical Research Associate in Epidemiology at the University of Cambridge, said: “Inevitably, some people who are vaccinated will get infected. It’s clear.’
Mr Javid is not the first prominent individual to catch Covid despite a double blow. Last month BBC reporter Andrew Marr, who had been hit by Pfizer, revealed he caught the virus while covering the G7 summit in Cornwall.
He said yesterday that the infection had been “really, really horrible”, adding: “Even if you are doubly vaccinated, you don’t have superpowers – you can still get sick.”
When Marr asked Oxford University Covid expert Professor Sir Peter Horby at the end of June if he had just been ‘unlucky’, the scientist agreed – but said as the Immunization levels were increasing, “the majority of infections” would be found in those who were bitten.
“That doesn’t mean vaccines don’t work – progress is expected,” added Professor Horby. “What we want to do is prevent hospitalizations and deaths, and vaccines do that very effectively.”
Sources
2/ https://nation.lk/online/boris-johnson-cancels-plans-for-churchillian-freedom-day-launch-102627.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]