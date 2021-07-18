Boris Johnson cancels plans for Churchillian Freedom Day launch

Boris Johnson canceled plans for a Churchillian Freedom Day launch after No.10 expressed alarm over rising infections, The Mail on Sunday has learned.

Officials had discussed the lifting of Covid restrictions with a rousing speech by the Prime Minister at a historic location associated with the warlord – until science advisers feared the recent surge in cases.

Mr Johnson has abandoned his previously optimistic stance about dropping most restrictions tomorrow – including social distancing and legal limits on gatherings – and no longer refers to the moment as ‘irreversible’.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has abandoned plans for a Churchillian victory speech tomorrow due to rapidly rising number of Covid-19 infections

A government source said: “The plan was for Boris to effectively declare victory over the virus by invoking the Spirit of Churchill, with moving rhetoric in an appropriate manner. It no longer seems appropriate.

Despite the relaxation of the rules, official guidelines still advise wearing face masks in confined spaces such as shops and public transport, while pubs and bars should only be served at the table.

Mr Johnson published a biography of Churchill, writing that “he alone saved our civilization”.

Critics detected an attempt to draw parallels with his predecessor when the prime minister described him as “a complete genius” although “too many conservatives saw him as an unscrupulous opportunist”.

The UK on Friday recorded more than 50,000 daily cases of Covid for the first time since mid-January and that tally is expected to soon surpass the previous peak of 68,000.

Yesterday, the number of daily cases reached 54,674, with 740 hospitalized patients and 41 deaths.

But vaccination rates are slowing, with 67,956 people receiving their first dose on Friday and 188,976 their second: Daily rates were well below the level at the height of the deployment.

The total number of people who received both doses across the UK is now over 35.7 million, just under 68% of adults.

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt yesterday called the situation “very serious” and raised the prospect of another lockdown this fall.

Mr Hunt, who is now chair of the House of Commons health and social services committee, said if cases continued to rise in September, “I think we’re going to have to reconsider.”

He added that the NHS dashboard warning light “isn’t blinking orange, it’s blinking red”, although he admitted he hoped enough people had had the virus or vaccine to as the country approaches collective immunity.

Professor John Edmunds, a member of the Government’s Science Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said he believes the current wave “will be quite long and prolonged … my hunch is that we are looking at a high level of incidence for a while. extended period. all summer and probably most of the fall ”.

Tomorrow morning most Covid-19 restrictions lifted across England, though governments in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland reopen at a slower pace

He added that with infections doubling every two weeks, the number of cases could soon reach 100,000 a day – which he attributed to the number of young people still unvaccinated.

Highlighting the risks of unlocking, Sajid Javid revealed on Saturday that he had tested positive for Covid and was self-isolating – describing his symptoms as “mild” and saying he had received a double injection.

Even as other MPs rushed to wish him luck, alarm bells began ringing about a ‘pingemia’ at the heart of the government – with ‘close contacts’ from the Health Secretary potentially forced into home isolation for 10 days.

The Secretary of Health had visited the Commons and Downing street over the preceding days – and reportedly held a lengthy face-to-face meeting with Boris Johnson just before her symptoms developed – sparking concerns that senior Whitehall officials should be confined to the house.

An insider warned that “half of the Cabinet” could be isolated by the end of the week.

After feeling “a little groggy” on Friday night, Mr Javid – who received a double hit – passed a lateral flow test yesterday. When he came back positive, he began to self-isolate with his family while awaiting the results of a more reliable PCR test.

In a positive plus sign, SAGE today estimated England’s R-rate to be between 1.2-1.4, down from last week’s figure of 1.2-1.5 .

He said his symptoms were “mild” but that there were immediate concerns about those with whom he had been in contact, including ministers and senior officials.

Downing Street said last night that if Mr Javid’s PCR test was positive his loved ones would be found.

The health secretary was pictured leaving No 10 on Friday, shortly before he started to feel unwell, and earlier in the week he had visited vulnerable people in a house of care.

Schools, hospitals, transport services and factories have been decimated by staff shortages caused by the ‘pingemia’ of notifications on the NHS Covid app.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been told they are close to someone who tested positive and therefore need to self-isolate, while others have been contacted by Test and Trace call centers.

Unlike most ordinary members of the public, however, many Whitehall officials and ministers were able to continue visiting their offices if they passed a daily test.

They include Cabinet Minister Michael Gove, who was ‘nutted’ in May when he traveled to Porto to watch the Champions League football final, but was able to avoid self-isolation by participating in the a “research program” called the Daily Contact Testing Study.

The fear of Whitehall – just hours before the so-called Freedom Day measures Covid’s easing tomorrow – came as industry leaders warned of food shortages and unemptied trash cans if urgent action was not taken to address the sensitivity of the application.

A London Underground line closed yesterday when control room staff were forced to self-isolate, and teachers’ unions said there had been reports of children being removed from the school because parents were afraid of losing family vacations if they were “nuts”.